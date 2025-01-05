Hideki Matsuyama sets record with personal best 11 birdies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and America’s Collin Morikawa took control of the PGA Tour season opener in Hawaii as they moved away from the field with a pair of 62s.

Matsuyama’s 11-under par third round took him to 27-under-par as he set a new 54-hole record at Kapalua to hold his one-shot lead at The Sentry.

The former Masters champion was within reach of tying the course record with a long eagle attempt from just short of the 18th green.

He took two putts for birdie to maintain his lead over Morikawa, who holed his birdie putt on the par five closing hole for his 62.

Morikawa took the lead on the front nine with three birdies and an eagle in the first five holes, capped off with a 25-foot eagle putt.

But his lead did not last long, with Matsuyama – who has dropped just one shot in the opening three rounds – catching him on the next hole.

Matsuyama’s 11 birdies are the most he has made in a single round on the PGA Tour.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is four strokes further back after a 64, one better than South Korea’s Sungjae Im who also carded a 62.

England’s Harry Hall is fifth on 20-under-par after a third-round 66.