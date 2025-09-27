How Bethpage Black turned Blue after brilliant session for Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe took a decisive step towards retaining the Ryder Cup after another brilliant morning session of fourballs.

They won the four matches 3-1 to move 8.5-3.5 clear going into the afternoon fourballs.

Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2

DeChambeau and Young struck first blood for the Americans, getting in first ahead of a wave of blue following them.

They went ahead at the third hole before the European pair quickly hit back on the next.

They quickly stole a march on the match by taking the seventh, eighth and ninth holes as they moved into an unassailable position, sealing it with birdie on the 16th.

Europe 5.5 USA 3.5

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2

It was deja vu for Fleetwood Mac as they thrashed the sorry American pair for a second successive morning.

Keegan Bradley stood by Morikawa and English and would have been hopeful after they won the first hole.

But McIlroy and Fleetwood again showed them who was boss. Birdies at the second and third turned things around, with further wins at the fifth, seventh and eighth put them four up.

A brief fightback by the Americans brought it back to two under but a European birdie on the 16th claimed victory.

Europe 6.5 USA 3.5

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3&2

Another brilliant European partnership delivered as Rahm and Hatton won again.

The LIV team-mates squandered a two-up lead to be tied at all-square before Rahm’s brilliant chip in from the edge of the bunker gave Europe the advantage again.

They did not let it slip as birdies at the 12th and 16th ensured another point and made it five wins from five fourballs for Rahm.

Europe 7.5 USA 3.5

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland beat Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler 1 up

‘Vik and Bob’ proved they are no comedy act as they went shooting the stars and stripes of America with an edgy victory full of tension.

In the only match that went to the 18th hole, the United States had come back from two down to make it all square at the 13th.

But the momentum was lost as a European birdie at the 14th put them back ahead and then clutch putts from MacIntrye at 15 and Hovland at 17 ensured they took the point.

Europe 8.5 USA 3.5