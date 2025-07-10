England’s Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship after collapsing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charley Hull has withdrawn from the Evian Championship after collapsing during her first round.

The Englishwoman twice fell to the ground at the tee box of the fourth hole and was taken off the course on a stretcher by golf buggy after receiving medical treatment.

The 29-year-old was one under par after 12 holes, having started her opening round of the major on the 10th hole.

Hull was confirmed to be suffering from a virus, but was later eating on site and said to be “feeling better”.

She was forced to sit down next to a fairway bunker at the third hole, with her caddy Adam Woodard holding an umbrella over her head.

Hull, who is yet to win a major, tried to continue but her condition worsened at the next hole as she collapsed twice at the tee box, either side of hitting her tee shot.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire finished the opening day of the competition in joint first on six under and made a hole in one on the par-three second, her first on the LPGA Tour.

Andrea Lee and Gabriela Ruffels are also on six under along with Jennifer Kupcho and Grace Kim after all five players hit 65 in the first round.

Speaking about her hole-in-one, Maguire told the LPGA website: “It was just taking a little bit off an 8-iron for me.

“Looked good in the air. You’re never sure on that hole until the ball actually lands. Sort of a perfect morning for it. Not much wind which is nice, especially on that tee box. Pretty good highlight to the day.

“The pin was sort of in this little back right bowl. You don’t want to go over, but at the same time, it does land pretty soft hitting from like 30 yards down from there.

“Overall, it was just a really nice shot. Looked good all the way. Then nice to be able to walk down this hill without a putter in your hand.”

Minjee Lee is one shot away from the top, while defending champion Ayaka Furue sits joint seventh in the standings alongside world number one Nelly Korda after both scored 67 in the opening round, finishing on four under.

Fresh from her KPMG Women’s Irish Open victory, English amateur Lottie Woad closed on three under along with her compatriot Cara Gainer.