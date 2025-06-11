Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Open begins on Thursday and the world’s top golfers are set to battle it out for the third major of the year.

Held at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, players can expect narrow fairways, fast greens and no shortage of bunkers.

The US Open is hugely popular event for betting, with a wide array of US Open betting offers available throughout the tournament.

Punters are on the hunt for the best US Open betting sites for 2025, and we’ve reviewed the bookmakers offering strong market variety, competitive odds and worthwhile promotions.

Below, you’ll find our top 20 picks, along with a guide to betting on the US Open, key info on golf free bets and the latest US Open betting odds.

Top 20 Betting Sites For US Open

Our table below features our recommendations for the best golf betting sites for the US Open, including both established operators and new betting sites, with consideration given to their sign-up offers, existing golf-related promotions and the overall functionality and usability of their site and betting app.

Rank Bookmaker Golf Promos and Features 1 BoyleSports Welcome offer worth £40 in bonuses, extra places, early payout, pick your places, Happy Hour offers, enhanced odds, complete catalogue of golf betting markets, competitive odds, specials and more. 2 Betfred Welcome offer worth £50 free bets, golf free bet offers, bet boosts, extra places, extensive golf markets, competitive odds, rewards club, #PickYourPunt. 3 Bet365 Welcome offer worth £30 in free golf bets, super boosts, extensive golf betting markets, best odds in the industry, bet boosts, golf each-way extra, specials, free-to-play games. 4 Ladbrokes Low budget welcome offer of bet £5 get £20, golf price boosts, specials, extra places, free bets, extensive golf betting markets, solid odds across the board. 5 Betway Welcome offer worth £30 and 100 free spins, free bet club, bet boosts, many golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials and extra places. 6 William Hill Welcome offer worth £30, bet boosts, golf free bet promos, enhanced odds, specials, extensive golf markets, competitive odds, golf specials, #YourOdds, extra places. 7 LiveScore Bet Welcome offer worth £30, US Open free bet offers, acca rewards, extra places, enhanced odds, golf betting markets, competitive odds, free-to-play games. 8 BetMGM Welcome offer worth £40, free-to-play games, ample golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials, bet boosts, BetMGM Rewards 9 Virgin Bet Welcome offer worth £20, acca rewards, price boosts, enhanced odds, golf betting markets, competitive odds, free-to-play games, golf specials for tournaments and individuals. 10 10Bet Welcome worth up to £50 depending on deposit, free bet offers on golf markets, acca rewards, bet boosts, solid golf markets, competitive odds. 11 BetVictor Welcome offer worth up to £40 in bonuses, alternate £20 welcome bonus, price boosts, excellent golf markets, specials, competitive odds, Lucky Dip, free bets, free spins, extra places. 12 Unibet Welcome offer worth £40 bonuses, price boosts, Uniboosts, acca bonuses, extra places, excellent odds, depth of golf markets, moneyback offers, free spins. 13 LeoVegas Welcome offer worth up to £100, free-to-play games, extensive golf betting markets, enhanced odds, competitive odds, LeoVegas Rewards, free casino spins. 14 QuinnBet Straightforward bet £10 get £10 welcome offer, free bet promos, enhanced odds, ample golf betting markets, competitive odds, free-to-play games. 15 Kwiff Welcome offer worth £30 in free bets, supercharged odds, acca bonuses, standard golf betting markets, competitive odds, other supercharged promotions. 16 Parimatch Welcome offer worth £20 in free bets, price boosts, acca specials, golf betting markets, competitive odds, Lucky Dip, free bets, free spins. 17 Betano Free bet welcome offer, price boosts, competitive golf odds, Lucky Dips, free spins, standard golf betting markets, golf specials. 18 CopyBet Welcome offer worth up to £60, acca bonuses, profit boosts, extra places, golf specials, competitive odds, extensive golf betting markets. 19 Bwin Backup bet worth up to £20, free bets, price boosts, extensive golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials, extra places. 20 TalkSport Bet Welcome worth up to £40, free bets, price boosts, acca specials, golf betting markets, solid betting odds, Lucky Dips, free spins.

US Open Betting Offers

Below, we run through the most common US Open betting offers that punters are likely to come across this week:

Sign-Up Bonuses: Welcome offers from golf betting sites include bet £10 get £30 bonuses and more, with free bets available for use on the US Open.

Welcome offers from golf betting sites include bet £10 get £30 bonuses and more, with free bets available for use on the US Open. Free Bets: Bookies will provide bet and get deals for placing bets on the US Open, offering free bets after placing qualifying wagers. Also look out for rare no-deposit free bets that can be available from certain bookmakers.

Bookies will provide bet and get deals for placing bets on the US Open, offering free bets after placing qualifying wagers. Also look out for rare no-deposit free bets that can be available from certain bookmakers. Each-Way Extra Places: Bookmakers will offer extended places for golf betting. Look out for the best options, including top eight and top 10 places. This promotion is great for bettors placing each-way bets to get optimum value on the US Open.

Bookmakers will offer extended places for golf betting. Look out for the best options, including top eight and top 10 places. This promotion is great for bettors placing each-way bets to get optimum value on the US Open. Odds Boosts & Enhanced Prices: Daily specials on top players, groupings and more, with enhanced betting odds for the US Open. Bookies will often isolate one betting market for a Super Boost, providing outstanding value for bettors.

Daily specials on top players, groupings and more, with enhanced betting odds for the US Open. Bookies will often isolate one betting market for a Super Boost, providing outstanding value for bettors. MoneyBack Specials: Moneyback specials are common on US Open betting. Circumstances around these golf betting offers can include if your player finishes second behind the favourite.

Moneyback specials are common on US Open betting. Circumstances around these golf betting offers can include if your player finishes second behind the favourite. Free-to-Play Games: Betting sites offer free-to-play games where customers can unlock free bets to use on the US Open and more. Other prizes are also available such as free spins.

Betting sites offer free-to-play games where customers can unlock free bets to use on the US Open and more. Other prizes are also available such as free spins. Loyalty Rewards: For example, by placing five or more bets on the US Open, bettors can unlock free bets and other prizes for loyalty.

Latest US Open Odds 2025

The 2025 US Open is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with the latest odds reflecting a fiercely competitive field at Oakmont. Here’s how the top contenders are currently priced.

US Open Betting Sites: How We Rate Bookmakers

Here are the factors we consider when ranking and recommending the best US Open betting sites:

Licensing: We only recommend golf betting sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). UKGC-licensed operators ensure that customers’ details are protected and that sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: Value is imperative for all betting sites, especially when betting on the US Open. It starts with the welcome offer that should at least match the rest of the industry for rewarding new customers.

Promotions: We only recommend betting sites that offer a complete collection of the best promos for new and existing customers. Using any of our top 20 betting sites for golf, users can expect to find free bets, moneyback specials, price boosts, super boosts, extra places and much more.

Value: We strive to find operators that provide optimum value on your US Open betting odds. You’ll struggle to find regulated bookmakers that provide better value than our recommended betting sites, but customers should always shop around to ensure you find the best price before placing a bet online.

Markets: The US Open is one of the most prestigious golf events of the year and as such, there should be ample betting markets to reflect the importance of the major. There should be extensive options for bettors based on players, groupings, nationality, props and specials.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best US Open betting sites should offer a quality online betting app for both Apple and Android devices. Operators should provide ease of use for navigating, placing bets, cash outs and more when using betting apps.

Payment options: These betting sites should offer a wide range of payment methods to reflect modern day transactions. Debit card and bank transfers should be a staple, but methods should also include options for PayPal betting, Apple Pay betting, Google Pay betting and pre-paid cards.

How to Bet on The Golf US Open

Below, we’ve given punters some detail on the most common markets to use for betting on the US Open for golf.

Outright Winner Market: This is simply bet on who will win the tournament.

Each-Way Betting: This is essentially making two bets – one on your chosen player to win, and one on them place. Betting sites offer extra places for each-way bets. Look out for the best extended US Open offers before placing your bet as well as the each-way odds price that are usually a 1/5 of the outright price.

Top 5/10/15/20 Finish: This is a straightforward wager on players to finish in the top positions. The odds lessen in value with the more places you add, although your chances of winning are increased. Bear that in mind before wagering.

Regional Betting: Betting on the Top American, Top European, Rest of the World, player groupings and similar.

Match Betting: This is betting on head-to-head player matchups. Bookmakers either select two players or allow you to select your own based on the pool of players in the tournament.

Make The Cut: A simple wager on whether the player will make the score for the cutdown after the second round of action. You can also bet for a player to miss the cut.

Prop Bets & Special Markets: These markets are more specific, and include first-round leader, a player to get a hole-in-one, the winning margin and many others.

US Open Betting Tips: DeChambeau & Morikawa the Value Picks

Bryson DeChambeau to finish in the top five - 19/10

Collin Morikawa to finish in the top 20 - 6/5

The 2025 US Open tees off at Oakmont, one of golf’s toughest courses, on Thursday.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has top-six finishes in his last five American majors, making him a strong bet for a top five finish at 19/10 (Betfred).

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa at 6/5 (Bet365) for a top 20 finish offers solid value—he’s accurate off the tee and consistent at majors, with four straight top-15 US Open results.

With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also in contention, this year’s tournament promises elite-level competition. Read our full US Open betting preview for more insight.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the US Open, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

You’ll find the same tools on casino sites, slots sites and poker sites too, so long as they’re regulated by the UKGC. Never bet with unregulated bookmakers.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

