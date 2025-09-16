World Athletics Championships live: Max Burgin begins quest for 800m gold as Matt Hudson-Smith battles injury in 400m
After Mondo Duplantis proved unstoppable again in the pole vault on Monday in Tokyo, superstars Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Faith Kipyegon feature on day four
The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo resumes after a thrilling Monday saw Mondo Duplantis break the world record during a spectacular gold medal performance in the men’s pole vault.
The Swede seized a 14th career world record in front of 55,000 fans, while there was controversy in the men’s 1500m semi-finals, with Olympic champion Cole Hocker disqualified for “jostling”.
There was better news for Josh Kerr, who is defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, with the Team GB star advancing to the final alongside compatriots Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley.
Tuesday provides another star-studded schedule, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, set for the women’s 400m semi-finals against gold medal contenders Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, Kenya's 1500m superstar Faith Kipyegon and the Team USA hurdler Grant Holloway all in action.
Great Britain’s Max Burgin goes in the men's 800m to kick off the evening session, with the Briton eyeing up gold against Kenyan favourite Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Matt Hudson-Smith and Charlie Dobson are also in action in the men’s 400m. Follow all the action, results and analysis from Tokyo below:
World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events
Day 4 - Tuesday 16 September
11:35 Men’s 800m - Heats
11:40 Women’s Triple Jump - Qualification
12:35 Men’s High Jump - Final
12:40 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:00 Men’s Hammer Throw - Final
13:05 Women’s 400m - Semi-Final
13:35 Men’s 400m - Semi-Final
14:05 Women’s 1500m - Final
14:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Final
What to watch on day four
It’s another action-packed day in Tokyo with four medal events to be contested, while the competition hots up in the men’s and women’s 400m as the final line-ups are decided.
We kick things off with the men’s 800m heats, with great Britain’s Max Burgin in the hunt for a medal alongside Kenya’s favourite for gold, Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Later on, British hopeful Matt Hudson-Smith will run in the men’s 400m semi-finals - although expectations are lower after he felt a tweak in his hip during the heats, when he finished outside the automatic qualifying spots. Britons Sam Reardon and Charlie Dobson are in action too.
Then hurdling great Sydney McLaughlin-Lavrone will take to the track for the women’s 400m, with Britain’s Amber Anning contesting the same heat.
The night session concludes with the women’s 1500m final - with Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon the hot favourite - and the men’s 110m hurdles final.
World Athletics Championships 2025 - Day 4
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of day four at the World Athletics Championships in Japan.
It was an action-packed and dramatic day three, with photo finishes in the men’s marathon and 3000m steeplechase after Alphonce Felix Simbu and Geordie Beamish timed their kicks to perfection.
Mondo Duplantis dazzled with another world record to land a men’s pole vault gold, while the men’s 1500m saw controversy with Cole Hocker, the Olympic champion, disqualified for ‘jostling’.
Follow along for all the updates and results from a busy evening session in Tokyo.
