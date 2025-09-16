'It's way more special' - Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time in Tokyo title clincher

The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo resumes after a thrilling Monday saw Mondo Duplantis break the world record during a spectacular gold medal performance in the men’s pole vault.

The Swede seized a 14th career world record in front of 55,000 fans, while there was controversy in the men’s 1500m semi-finals, with Olympic champion Cole Hocker disqualified for “jostling”.

There was better news for Josh Kerr, who is defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, with the Team GB star advancing to the final alongside compatriots Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley.

Tuesday provides another star-studded schedule, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, set for the women’s 400m semi-finals against gold medal contenders Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, Kenya's 1500m superstar Faith Kipyegon and the Team USA hurdler Grant Holloway all in action.

Great Britain’s Max Burgin goes in the men's 800m to kick off the evening session, with the Briton eyeing up gold against Kenyan favourite Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Matt Hudson-Smith and Charlie Dobson are also in action in the men’s 400m. Follow all the action, results and analysis from Tokyo below: