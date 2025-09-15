Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
World Athletics Championships live: Josh Kerr aims for 1500m final and Mondo Duplantis targets pole vault world record

Kerr is trying to move a step closer to defending his world title in Tokyo while unstoppable Duplantis will try to raise the bar again, plus the women’s 100m hurdles final

Luke Baker
Monday 15 September 2025 06:27 EDT
'The final is going to be some fireworks' - Duplantis expects exciting pole vault final in Tokyo

Josh Kerr will look to reach the men’s 1500m final, and move a step closer to defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, as he returns to the track for day three of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this afternoon.

Kerr – who insists he is perfectly happy being the hunted, rather than the hunter at these World Championships – cruised through the heats and into a semi-final race that contains fellow Brit Jake Wightman, young Dutch sensation Niels Laros and Kenyan star Timothy Cheruiyot, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker will go in the other semi-final. However, Kerr’s bitter rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen will not be competing today after stunningly crashing out in the heats.

On the field, Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis is in action in this afternoon’s men’s pole vault final and will try to break the world record for a 14th time as he stands a class apart in the event, while the women’s 100m hurdles and hammer throw finals and the men’s 3000m steeplechase final offer further medals this afternoon. This morning’s action saw GB medal hope Molly Caudery withdraw after twisting her ankle in the warm-up ahead of women’s pole vault qualification, while another Brit Emile Cairess pulled out during the men’s marathon contested in searing heat and humidity.

Sunday saw both 100m finals contested as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set a new championship record in the women’s race with a stunning run, while Oblique Seville came of age to seal a maiden world title in the men’s, holding off fellow Jamaican Kishane Thompson and defending world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles.

Follow all the action from Tokyo below:

Day three in pictures

Here are some iconic shots from this morning’s action in Tokyo

Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu beats Germany's Amanal Petros in a thrilling photo finish to the men’s marathon
Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu beats Germany's Amanal Petros in a thrilling photo finish to the men’s marathon (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Molly Caudery was distraught after injuring her ankle in the warm-up for the women’s pole vault
Molly Caudery was distraught after injuring her ankle in the warm-up for the women’s pole vault (Reuters)
United States' Daniel Haugh goes in the men's hammer throw qualification
United States' Daniel Haugh goes in the men's hammer throw qualification (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei competes in a heat of the women's 3,000m steeplechase after losing a shoe
Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei competes in a heat of the women's 3,000m steeplechase after losing a shoe (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Luke Baker15 September 2025 11:27

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville powers to world 100m glory in front of Usain Bolt

Last night, Oblique Seville was crowned the first Jamaican men’s 100m world champion since Usain Bolt after blazing to a personal-best 9.77 seconds in Tokyo.

World record holder Bolt, who last won gold at a World Championships a decade ago, was the guest of honour at the Japan National Stadium and he was treated to a Jamaican one-two after Kishane Thompson claimed silver in 9.82s.

Olympic and defending world champion Noah Lyles collected bronze in a season’s best 9.89s, in a race that required a restart after the Olympic 200m champion, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, was disqualified for a false start.

“Through the years that I’ve been performing, injury is always the thing that stops me,” said Seville, 24, who trains with Bolt’s former coach Glen Mills.

“This year I showed my dominance straight through the season, and I said, ‘OK, this is my year, I’m going to take this one, and no-one is going to take it away from me’.”

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville powers to world 100m glory in front of Usain Bolt

Bolt, the last Jamaican to win this title a decade ago, was in attendance at the Japan National Stadium and was treated to a Jamaican one-two.
Luke Baker15 September 2025 11:16

Great Britain dealt double blow after medal hope forced to withdraw

Great Britain were dealt a double blow on the third morning of the World Athletics Championships after medal hopes Molly Caudery and Emile Cairess were forced out of their respective events.

Caudery sustained an ankle injury in the warm-up ahead of pole vault qualifying, while Cairess – who finished fourth in the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon – battled through heat and humidity in the Japanese capital before bowing out in the 38th kilometre as a result of the muggy conditions.

Caudery, the 2024 world indoor champion and ranked fourth heading to Japan, was seeking redemption after a disastrous Olympic debut in Paris, when she crashed out of the qualification session with a no mark.

A British Athletics statement read: “Unfortunately, Molly Caudery has been forced to withdraw from pole vault qualifying following an ankle injury sustained in warm-up.”

It will come as particularly devastating news for the 25-year-old, who vowed to learn from her Olympic mistakes.

Great Britain dealt double blow after medal hope forced to withdraw

Molly Caudery sustained an ankle injury in the warm-up, while Emile Cairess battled through the heat before bowing out
Luke Baker15 September 2025 11:08

When is Mondo Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Athletics Championships for free

Chief among the stars in action this afternoon is Sweden’s vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis, who is in action this afternoon in the pole vault finals.

Duplantis, who is targeting a hat-trick of world titles after victory in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023, moved smoothly through qualifying, requiring just two jumps as he cleared 5.55m and 5.75m. He will be trying to break the world record for a 14th time this afternoon.

Silver medallist from two years ago, EJ Obiena, and three-time world medallist Piotr Lisek both failed to make the cut, but two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie advanced and will both aim to deny Duplantis yet more success.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Championships for free

The Swedish world record holder will be looking to add yet another trophy to his cabinet on Monday
Luke Baker15 September 2025 10:49

World Athletics Championships 2025 full schedule and results

It’s been a fascinating opening two days of action in Tokyo and we’ve still got seven more to go.

Click below to catch up with all the results and medal winners so far, as well as the full schedule to come

World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events

Keely Hodgkinson leads Team GB in Japan with hopes high for more medal success after the Paris Olympics last year
Luke Baker15 September 2025 10:42

Day three schedule

Here’s what we’ve got to look forward to this afternoon. As mentioned, four gold medals will be won and all eyes will be on the men’s pole vault to see if the implacable Mondo Duplantis can break the world record for a 14th time.

Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley will also go for GB in the men’s 1500m semi-finals from 1.30pm but Jakob Ingebrigtsen won’t after stunningly crashing out in the heats.

All times BST

11:35 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Heats

11:40 Men’s Long Jump - Qualification

12:10 Men’s Pole Vault - Final

12:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Heats

13:00 Women’s Hammer Throw - Final

13:05 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Semi-Final

13:30 Men’s 1500m - Semi-Final

13:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final

14:20 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final

Luke Baker15 September 2025 10:41

World Athletics Championship - day three

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day three of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

It’s another stacked day of action with four more gold medals up for grabs, so let’s get to it

Luke Baker15 September 2025 10:38

