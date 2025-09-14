World Athletics Championships live: 100m finals latest as Noah Lyles defends crown

Sprinter Lyles says "history to be made" at upcoming World Athletics Championships

The fastest sprint stars in the world go head to head at the World Athletics Championships as the 100m finals take place in Tokyo.

As usual, Noah Lyles is the talk of the men’s field. The reigning world and Olympic champion over 100m has been involved in a bust-up with USA team-mate Kenny Bednarek before the Championships but will be on to do his talking on the track as he looks to defend his title.

Lyles will face competition from 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who was the runner-up in the 100m final in Paris, as well as Oblique Seville, Bendarek and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who is targeting a podium finish.

Sha'Carri Richardson is the defending champion in the women’s field but the American star is not the favourite to defend her title, with Olympic champion Julien Alfred returning and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden showing stronger form.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita fell agonisingly short of individual medals in Paris but will look to get through to the finals and compete for a podium place.

The semi-finals will take place shortly before the finals, which you can follow below