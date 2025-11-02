Eliud Kipchoge will complete his seven-star set in New York ( Getty Images )

The New York City Marathon will bid farewell to Eliud Kipchoge as the former world record holder and two-time Olympic champion competes over the distance in an elite race for what is expected to be the final time.

Kipchoge, who turns 41 next week, will be making his debut in New York to complete the seven-star set of world major marathons. At which point, the Kenyan has said he will embark on a “new journey” of “extreme” running challenges.

Kipchoge has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier, unofficially, in 2019. Kipchoge set his last world record in Berlin in 2022, which was then broken by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

In New York, Kipchoge will compete against fellow veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the third-fastest man in history, as well as defending champion Abdi Nageeye, Olympic bronze medallist Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso.

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan headlines the women’s race but will face competition from the last three winners of the race, the Kenyan trio of Sheila Chepkiru, Hellen Obiri, Sharon Lokedi, and Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase.

Follow live updates and latest times and results from the New York City Marathon, below