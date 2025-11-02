New York City Marathon live: Start times, latest updates and results from Eliud Kipchoge’s farewell race
The marathon great has confirmed he will pursue a ‘new journey’ after completing the set of majors in New York
The New York City Marathon will bid farewell to Eliud Kipchoge as the former world record holder and two-time Olympic champion competes over the distance in an elite race for what is expected to be the final time.
Kipchoge, who turns 41 next week, will be making his debut in New York to complete the seven-star set of world major marathons. At which point, the Kenyan has said he will embark on a “new journey” of “extreme” running challenges.
Kipchoge has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier, unofficially, in 2019. Kipchoge set his last world record in Berlin in 2022, which was then broken by the late Kelvin Kiptum.
In New York, Kipchoge will compete against fellow veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the third-fastest man in history, as well as defending champion Abdi Nageeye, Olympic bronze medallist Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso.
Olympic champion Sifan Hassan headlines the women’s race but will face competition from the last three winners of the race, the Kenyan trio of Sheila Chepkiru, Hellen Obiri, Sharon Lokedi, and Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase.
Follow live updates and latest times and results from the New York City Marathon, below
Eliud Kipchoge on his New York marathon debut and 'new journey'
Eliud Kipchoge told Olympics.com that his debut in New York is going to be final elite marathon race before embarking on a “new journey”.
“November, and it’s New York…It’s a place that has been on my mind for a long time.
“It’s time for me to go there and get a Seven Star before embarking on my new journey of running for other things—running for a purpose.
“I will run in Antarctica! I now want to do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard. A lot is in store which I will roll out after New York…it will be an interesting journey...to do other things.
“I will run even 50 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. I want to do that extreme thing that can make somebody work hard and also get partners to rally for a cause.”
Eliud Kipchoge reveals crazy new challenge after final major marathon in New York
Eliud Kipchoge has revealed that he intends to step away from elite-level marathon running after the New York City Marathon in November to pursue other projects — including a challenge in Antarctica.
The 40-year-old Kenyan has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history, and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier in an unofficial record attempt in Vienna in 2019.
Kipchoge has won 11 times on the World Major Marathon circuit alongside two Olympic golds in the 26.2-mile distance, though is yet to compete in New York during his career.
New York City Marathon: What is the prize money?
Men’s and women’s elite races
1st $100,000
2nd $60,000
3rd $40,000
4th $25,000
5th $15,000
6th $10,000
7th $7,500
8th $5,000
9th $2,500
10th $2,000
New York City Marathon: Schedule and start times
Local time (ET) and GMT
8:00 AM (1:00 PM) - Men's Wheelchair Start
8:02 AM (1:02 PM) - Women's Wheelchair Start
8:22 AM (1:22 PM) - Marathon Pushrim and Handcycle Start
8:35 AM (1:35 PM) - Elite Women Start
9:05 AM (2:05 PM) - Elite Men Start
9:10 AM (2:10 PM) - Wave 1 Start
9:45 AM (2:45 PM) - Wave 2 Start
10:20 AM (3:20 PM) - Wave 3 Start
10:45 AM (3:45 PM) - Wave 4 Start
11:30 AM (4:30 PM) - Wave 5 Start
How to watch the New York City Marathon
Fans in the UK can watch the New York City Marathon 2025 on Discovery+ and TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 1:30pm GMT. For a live stream, you can use discovery+. Fans in the USA can catch the coverage and a live stream via ESPN 2, with the start time at 8 AM ET (1pm GMT).
Good morning
The New York City Marathon 2025 welcomes a star-studded field headlined by Olympic and marathon major champions including Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan.
In a course debut for both the Kenyan and Dutch athletes, the 26.2 mile race is set up for a fascinating battle through the five boroughs of New York City.
It brings a close to marathon majors season, too, fresh off the back of Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa’s victories in Chicago, and Sabastian Sawe’s storming win in Berlin after leading an unprecedented anti-doping scheme with the AIU and Adidas.
The sport suffered a blow, though, when official women’s world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich was handed a three-year ban for doping.
