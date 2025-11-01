Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is New York City Marathon 2025? Schedule, times, elite fields and prize money

Eliud Kipchoge will complete his mission to feature at every marathon major throughout the five boroughs

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 01 November 2025 07:25 EDT
Comments
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya gestures to fans during the 2025 Sydney Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya gestures to fans during the 2025 Sydney Marathon (Getty Images for Adidas)

The New York City Marathon 2025 welcomes a star-studded field headlined by Olympic and marathon major champions including Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan.

In a course debut for both the Kenyan and Dutch athletes, the 26.2 mile race is set up for a fascinating battle through the five boroughs of New York City. While Patrick Dever and Eilish McColgan lead British interest in the ‘Big Apple’.

It brings a close to marathon majors season, too, fresh off the back of Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa’s victories in Chicago, and Sabastian Sawe’s storming win in Berlin after leading an unprecedented anti-doping scheme with the AIU and Adidas.

The sport suffered a blow, though, when official women’s world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich was handed a three-year ban for doping.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic New York Marathon:

When is the New York City Marathon 2025?

The New York City Marathon 2025 takes place on Sunday 2 November, starting on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park, Manhattan.

How to watch

Fans in the UK can watch the New York City Marathon 2025 on Discovery+ and TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 1:30pm GMT. For a live stream, you can use discovery+. Fans in the USA can catch the coverage and a live stream via ESPN 2, with the start time at 8 AM ET (1pm GMT).

Schedule and start times

Local time (ET) and GMT

8:00 AM (1:00 PM) - Men's Wheelchair Start

8:02 AM (1:02 PM) - Women's Wheelchair Start

8:22 AM (1:22 PM) - Marathon Pushrim and Handcycle Start

8:35 AM (1:35 PM) - Elite Women Start

9:05 AM (2:05 PM) - Elite Men Start

9:10 AM (2:10 PM) - Wave 1 Start

9:45 AM (2:45 PM) - Wave 2 Start

10:20 AM (3:20 PM) - Wave 3 Start

10:45 AM (3:45 PM) - Wave 4 Start

11:30 AM (4:30 PM) - Wave 5 Start

What is the prize money?

Men’s and women’s elite races

1st $100,000

2nd $60,000

3rd $40,000

4th $25,000

5th $15,000

6th $10,000

7th $7,500

8th $5,000

9th $2,500

10th $2,000

Bonuses

Course record bonuses

New York Road Runners will pay a $50,000 bonus to the Open Division and/or Wheelchair Division race winners who break the existing event record, based on Gun Time.

Elite fields

Men

  • Eliud Kipchoge – Kenya – 2:01:09
  • Kenenisa Bekele - Kenya - 2:01:41
  • Benson Kipruto – Kenya – 2:02:16
  • Deresa Geleta – Ethiopia – 2:02:38
  • Alexander Mutiso – Kenya – 2:03:11
  • Abdi Nageeye – Netherlands – 2:04:20 NR
  • Alphonce Simbu – Tanzania – 2:04:38
  • Sondre Nordstad Moen – Norway – 2:05:48 NR
  • Felix Bour – France – 2:06:46
  • Matthias Kyburz – Switzerland – 2:06:48
  • Abel Kipchumba – Kenya – 2:06:49
  • Biya Simbassa – USA – 2:06:53
  • Albert Korir – Kenya – 2:06:57
  • Tsegay Tuemay – Eritrea – 2:07:35
  • Emmanuel Levisse – France – 2:07:41
  • Pat Tiernan – Australia – 2:07:45
  • Daniele Meucci – Italy – 2:07:49
  • Alex Maier – USA – 2:08:33
  • Jonny Mellor – Great Britain – 2:09:09
  • Colin Bennie – USA – 2:09:38
  • Reed Fischer – USA – 2:10:14
  • Joel Reichow – USA – 2:10:37
  • Pasquale Selvarolo – Italy – 2:11:34
  • Yudai Fukuda – Japan – 2:13:19
  • Ryan Eiler – USA – 2:13:36
  • Matthew Leach – Great Britain – 2:15:31
  • Tim McGowan – USA – 2:15:40
  • Sean Grossman – USA – 2:18:45
  • Hillary Bor – USA – Debut
  • Patrick Dever – Great Britain – Debut
  • Charles Hicks – USA – Debut
  • Joe Klecker – USA – Debut
  • Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Debut)

Women

  • Sifan Hassan – Netherlands – 2:13:44 NR
  • Sharon Lokedi – Kenya – 2:17:22
  • Sheila Chepkirui – Kenya – 2:17:29
  • Hellen Obiri – Kenya – 2:17:41
  • Gotytom Gebreslase – Ethiopia – 2:18:11
  • Emily Sisson – USA – 2:18:23 NR
  • Vivian Cheruiyot – Kenya – 2:18:31
  • Edna Kiplagat – Kenya – 2:19:50
  • Sara Hall – USA – 2:20:32
  • Susanna Sullivan – USA – 2:21:56
  • Fiona O’Keeffe – USA – 2:22:10
  • Molly Seidel – USA – 2:23:07
  • Annie Frisbie – USA – 2:23:21
  • Sara Vaughn – USA – 2:23:24
  • Fionnuala McCormack – Ireland – 2:23:46
  • Kellyn Taylor – USA – 2:24:29
  • Fabienne Schlumpf – Switzerland – 2:24:30 NR
  • Stephanie Bruce – USA – 2:27:47
  • Elena Hayday – USA – 2:30:51
  • Argentina Valdepeñas – Mexico – 2:35:16
  • Khia Kurtenbach – USA – 2:39:50
  • Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal – Norway – N/A
  • Jessica Warner-Judd – Great Britain – Debut
  • Amanda Vestri – USA – Debut

