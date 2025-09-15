When is Mondo Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Athletics Championships for free
The Swedish world record holder will be looking to add yet another trophy to his cabinet on Monday
The World Athletics Championships continue today in Tokyo as more athletes bid to beat the searing heat, humidity, and competition in search of world glory.
Chief among them in Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis, who is in action this afternoon in the pole vault finals.
Duplantis, who is targeting a hat-trick of world titles after victory in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023, moved smoothly through qualifying, requiring just two jumps as he cleared 5.55m and 5.75m.
Silver medallist from two years ago, EJ Obiena, and three-time world medallist Piotr Lisek both failed to make the cut, but two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie advanced and will both aim to deny Duplantis yet more success on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know:
How to watch the World Athletics Championships
Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage from 11am BST on BBC Two and 12:15pm on BBC One on Monday 15 September.
The men’s pole vault final will be live from 12:10pm BST.
Today’s World Athletics Championships schedule
All times BST
Morning session
00:00 Men’s Marathon - Final
01:00 Men’s Hammer Throw - Qualification, Group A
01:05 Women’s Pole Vault - Qualification
01:15 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Heats
02:45 Men’s Hammer Throw - Qualification, Group B
03:20 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Heats
Evening session
11:35 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Heats
11:40 Men’s Long Jump - Qualification
12:10 Men’s Pole Vault - Final
12:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Heats
13:00 Women’s Hammer Throw - Final
13:05 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:30 Men’s 1500m - Semi-Final
13:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
14:20 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final
