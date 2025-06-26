Breaking 4: How to watch Faith Kipyegon’s mile record attempt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Faith Kipyegon will attempt to become the first woman to breach the four-minute barrier for a mile as the Kenyan bids for history in Paris.

While more than 2,000 men have covered the distance inside four minutes since Roger Bannister’s remarkable run in 1954, no female athlete has ever come particularly close to the mark.

Indeed, it is three-time Olympic 1500m champion Kipyegon who currently holds the record over the slightly longer distance, with the 31-year-old needing to shave almost eight seconds off her best to do so.

Her effort at Stade Charlety will not count as an official record given the assistance of “super shoes” and male pacers yet will be eagerly watched - much like Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon in Vienna in 2019, an effort that helped inspire this challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Faith Kipyegon’s four-minute mile attempt?

Faith Kipyegon will attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under 4 minutes on Thursday 26 June at a special event at Stade Charlety in Paris. The Nike-backed bid is expected to take place at about 7pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Fans around the world can tune in to on Nike’s YouTube and Instagram, with coverage from 6.15pm BST. A documentary charting Kipyegon’s efforts will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video after the event.

What help will Kipyegon have?

Much like compatriot Kipchoge had in setting his marathon mark, Kipyegon will enjoy some assistance as she bids to dip below four minutes. A new generation of “super shoes” - incredibly light but springy spikes - are being tested on Nike athletes having already helped runners both recreational and elite smash their best times, while the Kenyan is also expected to have a number of male pacemakers at her disposal to help her draft, reducing wind resistance. The middle-distance runner has been training at altitude ahead of the attempt and will wear a special running suit and sports bra, both utilising new technology.