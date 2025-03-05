European Athletics Indoor Championships: Schedule, times and how to watch on TV
Georgia Hunter Bell, Femke Bol and Jakob Ingebritsen are all in action this week
The best and brightest in European athletics will head to Apeldoorn, Netherlands this week for four days of non-stop action at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.
The Championships will be headlined by local star and world indoor 400m champion Femke Bol, while four Olympic champions from last year including 5000m champion Jakob Ingebritsen and high jump gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh will also be in the fight for more silverware.
Other big names to watch include the Dutch Olympic mixed relay champions, with Bol leading the squad, though Great Britain’s Molly Caudery, who is the reigning world indoor pole vault champion, will skip the event due to a calf injury and focus on the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China later this month.
Team GB have medal hopes in Georgia Hunter Bell, Neil Gourley and George Mills, with the athletes gearing up for the start of the outdoor season, which culminates in September’s World Championships in Tokyo.
Here’s everything you need to know about the championships:
When and where is the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
The European Championships runs from 6-9 March at the Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
In the UK, the Championships will be shown live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The European Athletics website will also live stream the Championships.
Schedule
All times in GMT
Thursday 6 March
16:30 – Opening Ceremony
17:20 – High Jump (M) – Qualification
17:35 – Triple Jump (W) – Qualification
18:05 – Pole Vault (W) – Qualification
18:10 – 1500m (W) – Round 1
18:55 – 1500m (M) – Round 1
19:30 – Long Jump (M) – Qualification
19:48 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Round 1
20:20 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Round 1
20:52 – 4x400m Relay (Mixed) – Final
Friday 7 March
Morning Session
08:30 – 60m (Heptathlon M)
09:05 – Long Jump (Heptathlon M)
09:15 – 800m (W) – Round 1
10:00 – High Jump (W) – Qualification
10:05 – 800m (M) – Round 1
10:42 – Long Jump (W) – Qualification
10:55 – 400m (W) – Round 1
11:45 – 400m (M) – Round 1
11:58 – Shot Put (Heptathlon M)
12:40 – Triple Jump (M) – Qualification
12:45 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Semi-Final
13:05 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Semi-Final
Evening Session
17:50 – Triple Jump (W) – Final
18:00 – High Jump (Heptathlon M)
18:05 – Pole Vault (M) – Qualification
18:58 – 400m (W) – Semi-Final
19:19 – 400m (M) – Semi-Final
19:34 – Long Jump (M) – Final
20:00 – 1500m (W) – Final
20:15 – 1500m (M) – Final
20:43 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Final
20:53 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Final
Saturday 7 March
Morning Session
09:00 – 60m Hurdles (Heptathlon M)
09:20 – 3000m (W) – Round 1
09:50 – Shot Put (W) – Qualification
10:00 – Pole Vault (Heptathlon M)
11:00 – 60m (M) – Round 1
11:40 – Long Jump (Para M)
11:45 – 3000m (M) – Round 1
12:17 – 60m (Para W)
Evening Session
17:40 – Triple Jump (M) – Final
18:10 – 60m (M) – Semi-Final
18:35 – Pole Vault (W) – Final
18:53 – 800m (W) – Semi-Final
19:09 – High Jump (M) – Final
19:13 – 800m (M) – Semi-Final
19:29 – Long Jump (W) – Final
19:45 – 1000m (Heptathlon M) – Final
20:10 – 400m (M) – Final
20:40 – 60m (M) – Final
20:50 – 400m (W) – Final
Sunday 9 March
Morning Session
08:00 – 60m Hurdles (Pentathlon W)
08:50 – High Jump (Pentathlon W)
09:05 – Shot Put (M) – Qualification
11:00 – 60m (W) – Round 1
11:21 – Shot Put (Pentathlon W)
Evening Session
14:10 – Long Jump (Pentathlon W)
15:05 – 60m (W) – Semi-Final
15:28 – Shot Put (M) – Final
15:33 – 800m (W) – Final
15:42 – Pole Vault (M) – Final
15:50 – 3000m (M) – Final
16:05 – High Jump (W) – Final
16:27 – 800m (M) – Final
16:36 – 3000m (W) – Final
16:52 – Shot Put (W) – Final
17:03 – 800m (Pentathlon W) – Final
17:24 – 4x400m Relay (M) – Final
17:37 – 60m (W) – Final
17:50 – 4x400m Relay (W) – Final
