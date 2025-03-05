Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

European Athletics Indoor Championships: Schedule, times and how to watch on TV

Georgia Hunter Bell, Femke Bol and Jakob Ingebritsen are all in action this week

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 05 March 2025 04:56 EST
Comments
Jakob Ingebritsen is searching for his seventh European indoor gold
Jakob Ingebritsen is searching for his seventh European indoor gold (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The best and brightest in European athletics will head to Apeldoorn, Netherlands this week for four days of non-stop action at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The Championships will be headlined by local star and world indoor 400m champion Femke Bol, while four Olympic champions from last year including 5000m champion Jakob Ingebritsen and high jump gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh will also be in the fight for more silverware.

Other big names to watch include the Dutch Olympic mixed relay champions, with Bol leading the squad, though Great Britain’s Molly Caudery, who is the reigning world indoor pole vault champion, will skip the event due to a calf injury and focus on the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China later this month.

Team GB have medal hopes in Georgia Hunter Bell, Neil Gourley and George Mills, with the athletes gearing up for the start of the outdoor season, which culminates in September’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the championships:

When and where is the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

The European Championships runs from 6-9 March at the Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

Recommended

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

In the UK, the Championships will be shown live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The European Athletics website will also live stream the Championships.

Schedule

All times in GMT

Thursday 6 March

16:30 – Opening Ceremony

17:20 – High Jump (M) – Qualification

17:35 – Triple Jump (W) – Qualification

18:05 – Pole Vault (W) – Qualification

18:10 – 1500m (W) – Round 1

18:55 – 1500m (M) – Round 1

19:30 – Long Jump (M) – Qualification

19:48 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Round 1

20:20 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Round 1

20:52 – 4x400m Relay (Mixed) – Final

Friday 7 March

Morning Session

08:30 – 60m (Heptathlon M)

09:05 – Long Jump (Heptathlon M)

09:15 – 800m (W) – Round 1

10:00 – High Jump (W) – Qualification

10:05 – 800m (M) – Round 1

10:42 – Long Jump (W) – Qualification

10:55 – 400m (W) – Round 1

11:45 – 400m (M) – Round 1

11:58 – Shot Put (Heptathlon M)

12:40 – Triple Jump (M) – Qualification

12:45 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Semi-Final

13:05 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Semi-Final

Evening Session

17:50 – Triple Jump (W) – Final

18:00 – High Jump (Heptathlon M)

18:05 – Pole Vault (M) – Qualification

18:58 – 400m (W) – Semi-Final

19:19 – 400m (M) – Semi-Final

19:34 – Long Jump (M) – Final

20:00 – 1500m (W) – Final

20:15 – 1500m (M) – Final

20:43 – 60m Hurdles (W) – Final

20:53 – 60m Hurdles (M) – Final

Great Britain's Molly Caudery cleared a season's best 4.85m to win the World Indoor Tour Gold title last week
Great Britain's Molly Caudery cleared a season's best 4.85m to win the World Indoor Tour Gold title last week (Getty Images)

Saturday 7 March

Morning Session

09:00 – 60m Hurdles (Heptathlon M)

09:20 – 3000m (W) – Round 1

09:50 – Shot Put (W) – Qualification

10:00 – Pole Vault (Heptathlon M)

11:00 – 60m (M) – Round 1

11:40 – Long Jump (Para M)

11:45 – 3000m (M) – Round 1

12:17 – 60m (Para W)

Evening Session

17:40 – Triple Jump (M) – Final

18:10 – 60m (M) – Semi-Final

18:35 – Pole Vault (W) – Final

18:53 – 800m (W) – Semi-Final

19:09 – High Jump (M) – Final

19:13 – 800m (M) – Semi-Final

19:29 – Long Jump (W) – Final

19:45 – 1000m (Heptathlon M) – Final

20:10 – 400m (M) – Final

20:40 – 60m (M) – Final

20:50 – 400m (W) – Final

Sunday 9 March

Morning Session

08:00 – 60m Hurdles (Pentathlon W)

08:50 – High Jump (Pentathlon W)

09:05 – Shot Put (M) – Qualification

11:00 – 60m (W) – Round 1

11:21 – Shot Put (Pentathlon W)

Evening Session

14:10 – Long Jump (Pentathlon W)

15:05 – 60m (W) – Semi-Final

15:28 – Shot Put (M) – Final

15:33 – 800m (W) – Final

15:42 – Pole Vault (M) – Final

15:50 – 3000m (M) – Final

16:05 – High Jump (W) – Final

16:27 – 800m (M) – Final

16:36 – 3000m (W) – Final

16:52 – Shot Put (W) – Final

17:03 – 800m (Pentathlon W) – Final

17:24 – 4x400m Relay (M) – Final

17:37 – 60m (W) – Final

17:50 – 4x400m Relay (W) – Final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in