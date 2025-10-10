When is Chicago Marathon 2025? Schedule, times, elite fields and prize money
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race
Kenya’s defending champion John Korir leads a stacked field at the Chicago Marathon, the penultimate World Marathon Major of the year.
Korir’s 2:02.44 victory last year was the second-quickest time in the race’s history, and the eighth-fastest man in history and Boston Marathon winner is hoping to best it with a sub-2.01 this time round - emulating the late Kelvin Kiptum, who set the world record of 2:00.35 at this very race in 2023.
The women’s race will see a new champion crowned, with Ethiopia’s Valencia Marathon winner Megertu Alemu bidding to improve on her third-place finish in 2023, and compatriot and Frankfurt champion Hawi Feysa providing stiff competiton on her debut.
British interests will be led by Calli Hauger-Thackery, the second-fastest British marathon runner of all time, and Marc Scott.
When is the Chicago Marathon 2025?
The Chicago Marathon 2025 takes place on Sunday 12 October, starting and finishing in Grant Park.
How to watch
Fans in the UK - and the USA, Australia, Canada, and Republic of Ireland - can watch the race through a live stream on FloTrack. Coverage starts at 1:15pm BST (7:15am local time).
Start times (Elite)
7:20 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair start (men)
7:21 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair start (women)
7:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle start
7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 start (Elite & Corrals A, B, C, D and E)
7:45 a.m.: Wave 2 (Blue) start corrals close
What is the prize money?
Men’s and women’s elite races
1st: $100,000
2nd: $75,000
3rd: $50,000
4th: $30,000
5th: $25,000
Total: $560,000 ($280,000 for men and $280,000 for women)
Bonuses
Course record bonuses
Open division men course record - 2:00:35: $50,000
Open division women course record - 2:09:56: $50,000
Elite fields
Men
- John Korir, KEN, 2:02:44 (Chicago, 2024)
- Timothy Kiplagat, KEN, 2:02:55 (Tokyo, 2024)
- Amos Kipruto, KEN, 2:03:13 (Tokyo, 2023)
- CyBrian Kotut, KEN, 2:03:22 (Berlin, 2024)
- Bashir Abdi, BEL, 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021)
- Jacob Kiplimo, UGA, 2:03:37 (London, 2025)
- Philemon Kiplimo, KEN, 2:04:01 (Hamburg, 2025)
- Geoffrey Kamworwor, KEN, 2:04:23 (London, 2023)
- Huseydin Mohamed Esa, ETH, 2:04:39 (Chicago, 2024)
- Conner Mantz, USA, 2:05:08 (Boston, 2025)
- Daniel Ebenyo, KEN, 2:06:04 (Chicago, 2024)
- Galen Rupp, USA, 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018)
- Hiroto Inoue, JPN, 2:06:14 (Tokyo, 2025)
- Zouhair Talbi, MAR, 2:06:39 (Houston, 2024)
- Matt Richtman, USA, 2:07:56 (Los Angeles, 2025)
- Ryan Ford, USA, 2:08:00 (Boston, 2025)
- Rory Linkletter, CAN, 2:08:01 (Seville, 2024)
- CJ Albertson, USA, 2:08:17 (Chicago, 2024)
- Hideyuki Tanaka, JPN, 2:09:27 (Tokyo, 2025)
- Patricio Castillo, MEX, 2:10:40 (Seville, 2023)
- Marc Scott, GBR, 2:11:19 (London, 2024)
- Colin Mickow, USA, 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020)
- Kevin Salvano, USA, 2:11:26 (Chicago, 2023)
- Nick Hauger, USA, 2:11:55 (Sacramento, 2024)
- Robert Miranda, USA, 2:12:07 (Sacramento, 2024)
- Afewerki Zeru, USA, 2:18:54 (Porto, 2023)
- Casey Clinger, USA, Debut
- Tai Dinger, USA, Debut
Women
- Megertu Alemu, ETH, 2:16:34 (London, 2024)
- Hawi Feysa, ETH, 2:17:00 (Tokyo, 2025)
- Irine Cheptai, KEN, 2:17:51 (Chicago, 2024)
- Bedatu Hirpa, ETH, 2:18:27 (Dubai, 2025)
- Haven Hailu Desse, ETH, 2:19:17 (London, 2025)
- Mary Ngugi-Cooper, KEN, 2:20:22 (London, 2022)
- Calli Hauger-Thackery, GBR, 2:21:24 (Berlin, 2024)
- Lindsay Flanagan, USA, 2:23:31 (Chicago, 2024)
- Natosha Rogers, USA, 2:23:51 (Nagoya, 2025)
- Florencia Borelli, ARG, 2:24:18 (Seville, 2024)
- Gabi Rooker, USA, 2:24:29 (Chicago, 2024)
- Dakotah Popehn, USA, 2:24:40 (Chicago, 2023)
- Melody Julien, FRA, 2:25:01 (Valencia, 2023)
- Philippa Bowden, GBR, 2:25:47 (Berlin, 2024)
- Aubrey Frentheway, USA, 2:27:14 (Duluth, 2025)
- Maggie Montoya, USA, 2:27:50 (Rotterdam, 2025)
- Loice Chemnung, KEN, Debut
- Ejgayehu Taye, ETH, Debut
- Emily Venters, USA, Debut
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments