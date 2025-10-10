Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Chicago Marathon 2025? Schedule, times, elite fields and prize money

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race

Flo Clifford
Friday 10 October 2025 03:04 EDT
Comments
John Korir won last year’s Chicago Marathon and is back on the start line
John Korir won last year’s Chicago Marathon and is back on the start line (Getty Images)

Kenya’s defending champion John Korir leads a stacked field at the Chicago Marathon, the penultimate World Marathon Major of the year.

Korir’s 2:02.44 victory last year was the second-quickest time in the race’s history, and the eighth-fastest man in history and Boston Marathon winner is hoping to best it with a sub-2.01 this time round - emulating the late Kelvin Kiptum, who set the world record of 2:00.35 at this very race in 2023.

The women’s race will see a new champion crowned, with Ethiopia’s Valencia Marathon winner Megertu Alemu bidding to improve on her third-place finish in 2023, and compatriot and Frankfurt champion Hawi Feysa providing stiff competiton on her debut.

British interests will be led by Calli Hauger-Thackery, the second-fastest British marathon runner of all time, and Marc Scott.

When is the Chicago Marathon 2025?

The Chicago Marathon 2025 takes place on Sunday 12 October, starting and finishing in Grant Park.

How to watch

Fans in the UK - and the USA, Australia, Canada, and Republic of Ireland - can watch the race through a live stream on FloTrack. Coverage starts at 1:15pm BST (7:15am local time).

Start times (Elite)

7:20 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair start (men)

7:21 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair start (women)

7:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle start

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 start (Elite & Corrals A, B, C, D and E)

7:45 a.m.: Wave 2 (Blue) start corrals close

What is the prize money?

Men’s and women’s elite races

1st: $100,000

2nd: $75,000

3rd: $50,000

4th: $30,000

5th: $25,000

Total: $560,000 ($280,000 for men and $280,000 for women)

Bonuses

Course record bonuses

Open division men course record - 2:00:35: $50,000

Open division women course record - 2:09:56: $50,000

Elite fields

Men

  • John Korir, KEN, 2:02:44 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Timothy Kiplagat, KEN, 2:02:55 (Tokyo, 2024)
  • Amos Kipruto, KEN, 2:03:13 (Tokyo, 2023)
  • CyBrian Kotut, KEN, 2:03:22 (Berlin, 2024)
  • Bashir Abdi, BEL, 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021)
  • Jacob Kiplimo, UGA, 2:03:37 (London, 2025)
  • Philemon Kiplimo, KEN, 2:04:01 (Hamburg, 2025)
  • Geoffrey Kamworwor, KEN, 2:04:23 (London, 2023)
  • Huseydin Mohamed Esa, ETH, 2:04:39 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Conner Mantz, USA, 2:05:08 (Boston, 2025)
  • Daniel Ebenyo, KEN, 2:06:04 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Galen Rupp, USA, 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018)
  • Hiroto Inoue, JPN, 2:06:14 (Tokyo, 2025)
  • Zouhair Talbi, MAR, 2:06:39 (Houston, 2024)
  • Matt Richtman, USA, 2:07:56 (Los Angeles, 2025)
  • Ryan Ford, USA, 2:08:00 (Boston, 2025)
  • Rory Linkletter, CAN, 2:08:01 (Seville, 2024)
  • CJ Albertson, USA, 2:08:17 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Hideyuki Tanaka, JPN, 2:09:27 (Tokyo, 2025)
  • Patricio Castillo, MEX, 2:10:40 (Seville, 2023)
  • Marc Scott, GBR, 2:11:19 (London, 2024)
  • Colin Mickow, USA, 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020)
  • Kevin Salvano, USA, 2:11:26 (Chicago, 2023)
  • Nick Hauger, USA, 2:11:55 (Sacramento, 2024)
  • Robert Miranda, USA, 2:12:07 (Sacramento, 2024)
  • Afewerki Zeru, USA, 2:18:54 (Porto, 2023)
  • Casey Clinger, USA, Debut
  • Tai Dinger, USA, Debut

Women

  • Megertu Alemu, ETH, 2:16:34 (London, 2024)
  • Hawi Feysa, ETH, 2:17:00 (Tokyo, 2025)
  • Irine Cheptai, KEN, 2:17:51 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Bedatu Hirpa, ETH, 2:18:27 (Dubai, 2025)
  • Haven Hailu Desse, ETH, 2:19:17 (London, 2025)
  • Mary Ngugi-Cooper, KEN, 2:20:22 (London, 2022)
  • Calli Hauger-Thackery, GBR, 2:21:24 (Berlin, 2024)
  • Lindsay Flanagan, USA, 2:23:31 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Natosha Rogers, USA, 2:23:51 (Nagoya, 2025)
  • Florencia Borelli, ARG, 2:24:18 (Seville, 2024)
  • Gabi Rooker, USA, 2:24:29 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Dakotah Popehn, USA, 2:24:40 (Chicago, 2023)
  • Melody Julien, FRA, 2:25:01 (Valencia, 2023)
  • Philippa Bowden, GBR, 2:25:47 (Berlin, 2024)
  • Aubrey Frentheway, USA, 2:27:14 (Duluth, 2025)
  • Maggie Montoya, USA, 2:27:50 (Rotterdam, 2025)
  • Loice Chemnung, KEN, Debut
  • Ejgayehu Taye, ETH, Debut
  • Emily Venters, USA, Debut

