Berlin Marathon 2025 schedule, times, elite fields, prize money and how to watch on TV
Berlin is back with marathon major season in full swing and some blazing times expected from the likes of Sabastian Sawe and Rosemary Wanjiru on one of the fastest courses in the world
The Berlin Marathon 2025 kicks off the World Marathon Majors this autumn with the course famous for being one of the fastest in the world.
Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, after winning the 2025 London Marathon, is the headline act this year and the favourite for the men’s race, though Milkesa Mengesha, the defending champion, and Gabriel Geay could also contend. The 2025 London Marathon winner is tipped to one day challenge the late Kelvin Kiptum’s staggering world record (2:00:35).
After previously finishing second, both Mestawut Fikir of Ethiopia and Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru are bidding for a maiden victory in the women's race.
After two thrilling races in Tokyo at the World Athletics Championships, which saw Peres Jepchirchir triumph in the women’s race and Alphonce Felix Simbu prevail in the men’s race in two sprint finishes on the track, and Berlin promises to be another gripping contest over 26.2 miles.
Here is everything you need to know, from the schedule and timings, plus how to watch:
When is the Berlin Marathon 2025?
The Berlin Marathon 2025 takes place on Sunday 21 September and starts on Straße des 17. Juni, between the Brandenburg Gate and the “Kleiner Stern”.
Berlin Marathon 2025 schedule
Start times BST
7:50am: Handbiker (Tops)
7:56am: Wheelchair athlete (Elite)
7:59am: Handbike and wheelchair athletes
8:15am: Runners (in four waves)
What is the prize money?
Men’s and women’s elite races
1st €30,000
2nd €15,000
3rd €10,000
4th €8,000
5th €6,500
7th €4,000
8th €3,000
9th €2,000
10th €1,500
Bonuses
Men
1st runner sub-2:02:30: €30.000
1st/2nd sub-2:03:30: €15.000
World record (2:00:35): €50,000
Women
1st runner sub-2:16:00: €30.000
1st/2nd sub-2:18:00: €15.000
World record (2:09:53): €50,000
Elite fields
Men
Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) (2:03:17)
Sabastian Sawe (KEN) (2:02:05)
Gabriel Gerald Geay (TAN) (2:03:00)
Haymanot Alew (ETH) (2:03:31)
Guye Adola (ETH ) 2:03:46)
Leul Gebresilase (ETH) (2:04:02)
Daniel Mateiko (KEN) 2:04:24)
Haftu Teklu (ETH) (2:04:42)
Chimdessa Debele (ETH) 2:04:44)
Kengo Suzuki (JPN) (2:04:56)
Chala Regasa (ETH) (2:05:06)
Samwel Mailu (KEN) (2:05:08)
Yihunilign Adane (ETH) (2:05:37)
Tariku Novales (ESP) (2:05:48)
Kyohei Hosoya (JPN) (2:05:58)
Gebru Redagne (ETH) (2:05:58)
Yuhei Urano (JPN) (2:06:23)
Stanley Kurgat (KEN) (2:07:05
Shuho Dairokuno (JPN) (2:07:12)
Hendrik Pfeiffer (GER) (2:07:14)
Yitayew Abuhay (ISR) (2:07:26)
Ezra Kipketer Tanui (KEN) (2:07:28)
Bernard Kimani (KEN) (2:07:28)
Hassan Chahdi (FRA) (2:07:30)
Akira Akasaki (JPN) (2:07:32)
Sebastian Hendel (GER) (2:07:33)
Shin Kimura (JPN ) (2:07:34)
Robert Ngeno (KEN) (2:07:35)
Hicham Amghar (MAR) (2:07:45)
Haftom Welday (GER) (2:08:24)
Ken Nakayama (JPN) (2:08:24)
Taiyo Iwasaki (JPN (2:08:25)
Aoi Ota (JPN) (2:08:31)
Gao Peng CHN (2:09:34)
Jin Yuasa (JPN) (2:09:43)
Paulo Paula (BRA) (2:09:51)
Women
Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) (2:16:14)
Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) (2:17:58)
Dera Dida (ETH ) (2:18:32)
Mestawut Fikir (ETH ) (2:18:48)
Tigist Girma (ETH) (2:18:52)
Honami Maeda (JPN) (2:18:59)
Sharon Chelimo (KEN (2:19:33)
Aberu Ayana (ETH) (2:20:20)
Azmera Gebru (ETH) (2:20:48)
Kidsan Alema (ETH) (2:22:28)
Viola Cheptoo (KEN) (2:22:44)
Betty Chepkwony (KEN) (2:23:02)
Domenika Mayer (GER) (2:23:47)
Deborah Schöneborn (GER) (2:24:54)
Aberash Demisse (ETH) (2:25:43)
Fabienne Königstein (GER) (2:25:48)
Aleksandra Lisowska (POL) (2:25:52)
Samantha Harrison (GBR) (2:25:59)
Irvette Van Zyl (RSA) (2:26:11)
Hanne Verbruggen (BEL) (2:26:32)
Melina Wolf (GER) (2:27:34)
Jill Holterman (NED) 2:28:18)
Samrawit Mengsteab (SWE) (2:28:44)
Hanna Lindholm (SWE) (2:28:59)
Katja Goldring (USA) (2:29:01)
Ftaw Zeray (ETH) (2:29:15)
