Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to be better despite win at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City team will have to improve to win the Champions League despite recording a memorable victory at Real Madrid.

City stunned the Spanish giants at the Bernabeu on Wednesday – and heaped the pressure on under-fire Real boss Xabi Alonso – as they came from behind to win a compelling encounter 2-1.

The result lifted City to fourth in the league phase standings, getting their campaign back on track after last month’s loss to Bayer Leverkusen, but Guardiola feels further improvement is needed.

Guardiola said: “It was a good experience for us being here. We felt the pressure of having to do it and there will be good lessons for the future.

“But that level is not quite enough. The players made a big effort but we still have much to improve.

“We’ve been here many times in the last five years, we’ve played many battles against them, but we’ve played much better and not won. This is the reality.

“We are not ready (yet). We are far away. In February we will be better.

“Don’t misunderstand me, winning at the Bernabeu is a big, big task.

“But at the same time, whatever the results look like, for the level to arrive to the semi-finals, it’s not enough.”

Real had the better chances early and took the lead through Rodrygo before City struck back before half-time with a close-range finish from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland’s penalty.

Guardiola said: “Until the first goal we scored they were much better. Every time we lost the ball they punished us, especially with Rodrygo.

“They have this quality and in the last stages I know we have to be better.”

Opposite number Alonso had gone into the game under heavy scrutiny after a poor run of results.

Local reports before the game had even suggested he could be sacked if Real succumbed to City.

While speculation over Alonso’s future will now only intensify, the former Liverpool midfielder at least felt his team had gone down fighting for him.

Alonso said: “It has been quite a tough game. We started really well with Rodrygo’s goal and had other chances, doing what we wanted to.

“In those 10 minutes they came back but the team kept trying. We did not lose our faith in the second half with all the difficulties, injuries we are living with.

“The players gave their last breath. I don’t have anything to reproach them for. I am grateful to the players for their attitude, keeping it up.

“We will keep on believing. I am sure we can make it better.”