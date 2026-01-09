Is Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham host Nottingham Forest in the FA Crup third round tonight as the Welsh side look to inflict defeat on their Premier League opponents.

The teams head into the match with contrasting fortunes as Wrexham have won each of their last four matches in the Championship which has propelled them up the table. They are now ninth in the second division but are only one point off the play-off spots and, more importantly, have built up a steam of momentum.

In contrast, Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five top-flight fixtures and sit just one place above the relegation spots though they do have a seven point cushion to West Ham. However, Forest did defeat the Hammers 2-1 in their last outing which may give them the impetus to impress against the Dragons tonight.

The FA Cup will be neither side’s priority but it is a great opportunity for the home side to show what they can do on the pitch given their well documented desire to reach the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest?

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Friday 9 January at the Racecouse Ground in Wrexham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage on the channel beginning at 6.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Discovery+.

Team news

Wrexham are without striker Kieffer Moore after he suffered a hamstring injury in the recent win over Preston North End and missed the trip to Derby. Aaron James, Andy Cannon, Danny Ward, Elliot Lee, Lewis Brunt and Ryan Hardie and all absentees as well.

Matz Sels is likely to start in goal again for Nottingham Forest after he replaced the injured John Victor for Tuesday’s trip to West Ham. Dan Ndoye, Ryan Yates and long-term absentee Chris Wood are likely to miss the game.

Predicted line-ups

Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; James, Sheaf; Longman, Windass, Broadhead, Thomason; Smith

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Bakwa; Jesus