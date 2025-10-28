Is Wrexham v Cardiff on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup derby for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham face Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in the sides’ first meeting in over two decades.

The Welsh clubs have been drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup fourth round, marking the first time the pair have faced off in this competition in 62 years - and the first tie in general since 2004.

While it may not exactly be called a derby the rivalry between the two sides runs deep, and Tuesday’s clash is not one to miss with a spot in the quarter-finals - a potential first for Wrexham since the 1977-78 season - at stake.

Championship side Wrexham dispatched Hull City, Preston North End and Reading to make the fourth round, while League One leaders Cardiff saw off Swindon Town, Cheltenham Town and top-flight side Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Wrexham v Cardiff?

Wrexham vs Cardiff will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 October. The game will be held at the Stok Cae Ras.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV, or stream it live on ITVX, with coverage from 7.30pm. Subscribers can also tune in on Sky Sports Football and Sky Go.

Team news

Callum Doyle is back in contention for Wrexham after returning from suspension, but Lewis Brunt is a doubt after being forced off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Middlesborough. He may join the likes of the injured Ben Sheaf, Oliver Rathbone, Danny Ward, Jay Rodriguez, Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon, who are all expected to miss out.

The visitors have fewer injury woes, with only keeper Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner expected to remain out of action for the fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Wrexham XI: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Coady, Doyle, Kabore, Dobson, Thomason, O'Brien, Cacace, Windass, Broadhead

Cardiff City XI: Trott, Ng, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan, Robertson, Wintle, Kellyman, Colwill, Davies, Salech