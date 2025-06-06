World Cup 2026: Who is through and how does qualifying work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and more are set to join them with international qualification beginning this week.

With the co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico, there are now 10 teams confirmed. Argentina will return to the 2026 World Cup as champions after the holders beat Brazil 4-1 to go clear at the top of the Conmebol qualifying standings.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will be joined by New Zealand, Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Jordan for the tournament that runs from 11 June and 19 July next summer.

There will be 48 teams in total taking part in the 2026 edition, which is the first under an expanded format introduced by Fifa.

This format means that more nations than ever will qualify from each of the seven main federations, but despite some spots already having been secured, teams in Europe still have a long way to go in their qualifying campaigns.

open image in gallery Holders Argentina have already qualified for the 2026 edition after beating Brazil 4-1 ( Getty Images )

So, with the full 48-team tournament line-up not clear until over a year from now, The Independent takes a look at the state of play in qualifying around the world.

Europe

Qualifying places available: 16

Teams already qualified: None

No Uefa countries have qualified for 2026 yet, though there’s plenty to play for with 16 places available to European sides.

European qualifying consists of 12 groups, with the group winners all qualifying automatically and the second-placed teams going into a set of play-offs that also includes the four highest-ranked Nations League group winners that have not already qualified. The winners of these play-offs will take the final four spots.

open image in gallery Several European countries have not even begun the qualification process ( The FA via Getty Images )

Qualifying began for some sides earlier this year, with England winning their first two matches and Wales winning one and drawing the other. Other sides – those involved in the Nations League – will not start their campaign until September.

And the group stages end in November, with the play-offs taking place in March 2026.

South America

open image in gallery Argentina are the first side to qualify from South America ( Getty Images )

Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Argentina

The Conmebol group has long been regarded as the toughest World Cup qualification process, with all 10 member sides partaking in one large group where each side plays the others home and away.

The process began as far back as September 2023, and sides are now 14 matches into the 18-game campaign. And Argentina became the first side to qualify shortly before they beat Brazil 4-1, with Scaloni’s side taking one of six available places.

The remaining five places are currently occupied by Ecuador, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, with Venezuela five points behind Los Cafeteros with four games left. Two of those are happening over the next week, so some of the above teams may book their place.

However, whichever side finishes seventh will enter the intercontinental play-offs (more on those below).

Africa

open image in gallery Morocco stunned many by reaching the semi-finals at Qatar 2022 ( Getty Images )

Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: None

Qualification among Caf nations takes places across nine groups that consist of six teams each. Each group winners takes one of the nine available places.

The process began in November 2023, with the group fixtures ending in October.

The best four runners-up enter a play-off, with the play-off winners then entering the intercontinental play-offs.

At present, with four matches to play, DR Congo, South Africa, Cape Verde, Tunisia and Algeria all lead their groups, along with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, 2010 dark horses Ghana, 2022 semi-finalist Morocco and Afcon holders Ivory Coast. Some of these could mathematically book their spots this week.

Asia

open image in gallery Japan secured qualification after beating 2034 holders Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan

Japan and Iran have become the first to book their places in the Americas for 2026, while Uzbekistan, Jordan and South Korea have also qualified.

Australia are second in their group, three points ahead of Saudi Arabia with a game remaining and poised to confirm their place.

Asia now has five of eight places locked up, with one more available via the play-offs. Currently in the third round, the two top teams in three different groups qualify automatically.

Those in third and fourth will advance to the fourth round and still have a chance to qualify. There is then a fifth round.

Americas

open image in gallery Panama will be among the favourites for Concacaf qualification, having reached the final of the federation’s Nations League tournament. ( Getty Images )

Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)

With the three co-hosts already through, competition has opened up for the six places available to Concacaf nations.

The format has changed slightly, consisting of six five-team groups with the top two sides advancing to the third round.

This next round then sees three four-team groups taking part, with the winners booking a place at the World Cup and the two highest-ranked runners-up going into the intercontinental play-offs.

Oceania

open image in gallery New Zealand are one of four teams to have already secured their place for 2026 ( Getty Images )

Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: New Zealand

New Zealand have been the first benefactors of the expanded tournament, as they have automatically qualified for the 2026 edition via the only place available to Oceanic nations.

Qualifying has already ended, with New Caledonia having earned a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

These play-offs decide the final two teams to enter the tournament, and they consist of six teams – one from the Afc, Caf, Conmebol and Ofc, along with two teams from Concacaf.

Each team will be ranked according to world ranking, with the two highest receiving a bye to the finals. The other four will compete in two semi-finals, with the winners then facing the top two sides.

Whoever wins those two matches will take the last places ahead of the first match on 11 June.

