World Cup 2026: Who is through and how does qualifying work?

Four teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and more are set to join them with international qualification beginning this week.

Argentina became the fourth team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup back in March, with the holders beating Brazil 4-1 to go eight points clear at the top of the Conmebol qualifying standings.

Lionel Scaloni’s side joined Iran, New Zealand and Japan in having already sealed their places for the tournament, which will take place between 11 June and 19 July across Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Those four join the three hosts – who have qualified automatically – as seven of the 48 teams to take part in the 2026 edition, which is the first under an expanded format introduced by Fifa.

In the current June international break, four more teams from Asia will seal their spot, while there may also be further South American and African sides qualifying with games to spare.

open image in gallery Holders Argentina have already qualified for the 2026 edition after beating Brazil 4-1 ( Getty Images )

This format means that more clubs than ever will qualify from each of the seven main federations, but despite some spots already having been secured, some sides in Europe haven’t even begun their qualifying campaigns.

So, with the full 48-team tournament line-up not clear until over a year from now, The Independent takes a look at the state of play in qualifying around the world.

Europe

No Uefa countries have qualified for 2026 yet, though there’s plenty to play for with 16 places available to European sides.

European qualifying consists of 12 groups, with the group winners all qualifying automatically and the second-placed teams going into a set of play-offs that also includes the four highest-ranked Nations League group winners that have not already qualified. The winners of these play-offs will take the final four spots.

open image in gallery Several European countries have not even begun the qualification process ( The FA via Getty Images )

Qualifying began for some sides earlier this year, with England winning their first two matches and Wales winning one and drawing the other. Other sides – those involved in the Nations League – will not start their campaign until September.

And the group stages end in November, with the play-offs taking place in March 2026.

South America

open image in gallery Argentina are the first side to qualify from South America ( Getty Images )

The Conmebol group has long been regarded as the toughest World Cup qualification process, with all 10 member sides partaking in one large group where each side plays the others home and away.

The process began as far back as September 2023, and sides are now 14 matches into the 18-game campaign. And Argentina became the first side to qualify shortly before they beat Brazil 4-1, with Scaloni’s side taking one of six available places.

The remaining five places are currently occupied by Ecuador, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, with Venezuela five points behind Los Cafeteros with four games left. Two of those are happening over the next week, so some of the above teams may book their place.

However, whichever side finishes seventh will enter the intercontinental play-offs (more on those below).

Africa

open image in gallery Morocco stunned many by reaching the semi-finals at Qatar 2022 ( Getty Images )

Qualification among Caf nations takes places across nine groups that consist of six teams each. Each group winners takes one of the nine available places.

The process began in November 2023, with the group fixtures ending in October.

The best four runners-up enter a play-off, with the play-off winners then entering the intercontinental play-offs.

At present, with four matches to play, DR Congo, South Africa, Cape Verde, Tunisia and Algeria all lead their groups, along with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, 2010 dark horses Ghana, 2022 semi-finalist Morocco and Afcon holders Ivory Coast. Some of these could mathematically book their spots this week.

Asia

open image in gallery Japan secured qualification after beating 2034 holders Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

Japan and Iran have become the first to book their place in the Americas for 2026, and they occupy two of eight places.

The process is in the third round at present, with the top two sides across three different six-team groups qualifying automatically.

Each team has two matches left of the third round, with Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan and Australia currently in the automatic qualification places. Those groups will finish this week, meaning four more Asian sides are guaranteed to be confirmed at the World Cup this week.

After round three, teams who finish third and fourth in their groups go into the next round, where there is an additional chance for two more sides to qualify.

Americas

open image in gallery Panama will be among the favourites for Concacaf qualification, having reached the final of the federation’s Nations League tournament. ( Getty Images )

With the three co-hosts already through, competition has opened up for the six places available to Concacaf nations.

The format has changed slightly, consisting of six five-team groups with the top two sides advancing to the third round.

This next round then sees three four-team groups taking part, with the winners booking a place at the World Cup and the two highest-ranked runners-up going into the intercontinental play-offs.

Oceania

open image in gallery New Zealand are one of four teams to have already secured their place for 2026 ( Getty Images )

New Zealand have been the first benefactors of the expanded tournament, as they have automatically qualified for the 2026 edition via the only place available to Oceanic nations.

Qualifying has already ended, with New Caledonia having earned a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

These play-offs decide the final two teams to enter the tournament, and they consist of six teams – one from the Afc, Caf, Conmebol and Ofc, along with two teams from Concacaf.

Each team will be ranked according to world ranking, with the two highest receiving a bye to the finals. The other four will compete in two semi-finals, with the winners then facing the top two sides.

Whoever wins those two matches will take the last places ahead of the first match on 11 June.