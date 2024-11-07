Women’s Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales learn new groups

✕ Close Wiegman stands by squad selection despite loss to Germany

The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League takes place today, with England joined by Scotland and Wales in the top flight.

Spain were the inaugural winners of the Nations League, beating France 2-0 in Sevilla earlier this year to add to their World Cup triumph. The Lionesses had a difficult campaign, finishing runners-up to the Netherlands as Sarina Wiegman’s side ultimately missed out on qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The European champions face another tricky draw, with Spain, Germany, France and Italy the top seeds. With the starting positions for the Nations League determined by the results of the Euro 2025 qualifiers, Scotland and Wales have been promoted from League B and are possible opponents for England too.

The Nations League kicks off in February 2025 and will run until early June, ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland. The Lionesses will therefore be anxious to find out which opponents they will face in the build up of their Euros defence.

