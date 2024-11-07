Women’s Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland and Wales learn new groups
The Lionesses find themselves pot 2 of League A, with Scotland and Wales both in pot 4
The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League takes place today, with England joined by Scotland and Wales in the top flight.
Spain were the inaugural winners of the Nations League, beating France 2-0 in Sevilla earlier this year to add to their World Cup triumph. The Lionesses had a difficult campaign, finishing runners-up to the Netherlands as Sarina Wiegman’s side ultimately missed out on qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.
The European champions face another tricky draw, with Spain, Germany, France and Italy the top seeds. With the starting positions for the Nations League determined by the results of the Euro 2025 qualifiers, Scotland and Wales have been promoted from League B and are possible opponents for England too.
The Nations League kicks off in February 2025 and will run until early June, ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland. The Lionesses will therefore be anxious to find out which opponents they will face in the build up of their Euros defence.
Fara Williams to help with Women’s Nations League draw
Fara Williams, England’s all-time record appearance holder with 172 caps, will help conduct the draw. Williams represented the Lionesses at three World Cups and four Euros.
Women’s Nations League draw order
The draw starts with League C, followed by League B and League A.
Women’s Nations League results will impact World Cup qualifying
It seems a long, long way away, but the Nations League draw could have an impact on qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027.
The results of the Nations League and final standings will determine seeding for the World Cup qualifying rounds, which will mirror the Nations League.
This is important for England, Scotland and Wales, as they will want to ensure they remain in League A and have access to the automatic qualification places.
England seeded in pot 2 because of Euro 2025 qualifying results
The Lionesses qualified automatically for next summer’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland but finished second to France in their group, which is why they are seeded in pot 2 of today’s draw.
Changes to qualifying meant England basically played a Nations League campaign towards the end of last season, too, with games against France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.
How did England fare in their first Nations League appearance?
After reaching the Women’s World Cup final, the Lionesses struggled in the Nations League with defeats to Netherlands and Belgium away from home last autumn.
Despite beating the Netherlands and Scotland in their final two matches - coming from 2-0 down to beat the Dutch 3-2 at Wembley and then scoring six against the Scots at Hampden - Sarina Wiegman’s side finished second in their group and were unable to qualify for the Olympics.
How about the Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.
The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.
Nations League finals dates
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025 Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025
How does the Nations League work?
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
When will the Nations League matches be played?
Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025 Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025 Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025
Euro 2025 starts in Switzerland on 2 July. The Women’s Champions League final is on 25 May.
Nations League: League A pots
League A
Pot 1
- Spain (holders)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
Pot 2
- Iceland
- Denmark
- England
- Netherlands
Pot 3
- Sweden
- Norway
- Austria
- Belgium
Pot 4
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Switzerland
- Wales
Nations League: League B pots
League B
Pot 1
Finland
Czechia
Republic of Ireland
Poland
Pot 2
Serbia
Ukraine
Northern Ireland
Türkiye
Pot 3
Croatia
Hungary
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia
Pot 4
Romania
Belarus
Greece
Albania
