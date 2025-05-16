Chelsea vs Man United kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch Women’s FA Cup final
The holders meet the treble-chasers at Wembley in the Women’s FA Cup final
Holders Manchester United face treble-chasing Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final, with over 85,000 tickets sold for the Wembley showpiece.
United won their first major honour when they defeat Tottenham 4-0 to win the FA Cup last season, with Marc Skinner’s side also beating Chelsea in the semi-finals that year.
But the Blues have been as dominant as usual under Sonia Bompastor this season, going unbeaten in the Women’s Super League and also lifting the Women’s League Cup.
Victory over United at Wembley would complete an unprecedented unbeaten treble in Bompastor’s first year, with defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals the only disappointment.
United, though, will be playing in their third FA Cup final in a row and will have a score to settle with Chelsea after a 1-0 defeat to them in the 2023 Wembley showdown.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Women’s FA Cup final?
The match will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 18 May at Wembley Stadium, with over 85,000 tickets sold.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage starting from 12:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Chelsea will be without England star Lauren James due to a hamstring injury but Mayra Ramirez is fit to return. Sam Kerr remains out, having not featured at all this season due to injury.
With the exception of right back Jayde Riviere, Manchester United have a fully-fit squad for the final.
Interestingly, both teams switched formations and played a back-three at the weekend, so there could a surprise or two again.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma, Charles; Walsh, Nusken, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Ramirez, Baltimore
Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Miyazawa, Clinton; Bizet, Toone, Galton;Terland
