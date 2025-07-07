Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
Spain and Italy could seal their places in the quarter-finals on Monday
England are on the back foot at Euro 2025 after an opening defeat to France left the holders in “must-win” territory going into the rest of the tournament.
The action continues on Monday and returns to Group B as Spain and Italy look to reach the quarter-finals. Aitana Bonmati could return for a Spain side who started their bid to become European champions for the first time in impressive fashion as they thrashed Portugal 5-0.
They now take on Belgium, who lost their opening game to Italy 1-0. It means both Spain and Italy can reach the quarter-finals with a victory that would see both teams advance before they play each other in the final round of the group.
Meanwhile, the Lionesses head into Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands knowing that defeat could result in an early exit from their tournament after a 2-1 defeat to France in Zurich.
