Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today

The action returns to Group A as hosts Switzerland take on Iceland looking for their first win

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 06 July 2025 07:11 EDT
Comments
'We created our own problems' - Wiegman disappointed by defeat in Euros opener

England are on the back foot at Euro 2025 after an opening defeat to France left the holders in “must-win” territory going into the rest of the tournament.

The Lionesses head into Wednesday’s game against the Netherlands knowing that defeat could result in an early exit from their tournament after a 2-1 defeat to France in Zurich.

The action continues on Sunday and returns to Group A as hosts Switzerland take on Iceland looking for their first win of the tournament. The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Norway in their opening match, while Iceland lost 1-0 against Finland.

Spain started their bid to become European champions for the first time in impressive fashion as they thrashed Portugal 5-0 and on Monday could seal their place in the quarter-finals against Belgium.

Recommended

Full Euro 2025 fixtures and TV schedule

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in