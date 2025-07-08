Women’s Euro 2025 live: Wounded Lionesses vow ‘proper England’ performance against Netherlands
The holders will be out of the Euros after just two games if they lose to the Netherlands and France pick up at least a point against Wales
England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.
“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”
Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.
“It’s reality - if we’re not good enough on Wednesday we’re not good enough to be at the tournament,” Stanway said. “We have to be brave and ruthless.”
Follow all the latest Euro 2025 news and build-up to England v Netherlands, below
When is England v Netherlands? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch
England face a “must-win” clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses look to keep their European title defence alive.
An opening defeat to France on Saturday night means the holders will be heading home if they lose to the Netherlands and France pick up at least a point against Wales.
England know they must improve from their opening display against France, with Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson both critical of how poor they were in possession.
The Netherlands, who won the Euros under Wiegman in 2017, opened their tournament with a 3-0 win over Wales as Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal.
When is England v Netherlands? Kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Euro 2025 match
It’s time for the Lionesses to stop talking and get back to basics
After Euro 2025 began in a heatwave, heavy rain and cooler temperatures have swept across Switzerland, freshening the air. In the hills above Lake Zurich, England have been speaking about a similar reset. It needs to happen quickly; from the disappointment of their opening defeat and the manner of their performance against France, the Lionesses will find themselves out of the Euros on Wednesday if they lose to the Netherlands.
England know what is required as they look to put things right. The Lionesses admitted they failed to turn up against France and there were “healthy” conversations and “helpful” analysis meetings following the 2-1 defeat at Stadion Letzigrund. Sarina Wiegman’s players now can’t wait to get going against the Netherlands, eager to “stop talking” and show the resolve of European champions.
Good afternoon
England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.
“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”
Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.
“It’s reality - if we’re not good enough on Wednesday we’re not good enough to be at the tournament,” Stanway said. “We have to be brave and ruthless.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments