Euro 2025 will offer record prize money of €41m (£34m) as Uefa confirmed an increase of 156 per cent from Euro 2022, but there remains a significant gap of almost €300m between men’s and women’s European Championships.

Switzerland will host the 16-team tournament next summer following a record-breaking Euros won by hosts England in 2022, and Uefa are hoping to smash viewership figures and sponsorship revenues amid the wider growth of women’s football in Europe.

The total prize money available to teams at Euro 2022 was €16m, with England taking just over €2m by winning the tournament at Wembley. The prize money on offer at Euro 2025 will be more than double what it was three years before, and the champions can win up to €5.1m when performance bonuses are added

Uefa’s executive committee also confirmed that participating teams will distribute between 30 to 40 per cent of their prize money to the players for the first time, in a move that mirrors the agreement made ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Teams at Euro 2025, which includes first-team qualifiers Wales, are also guaranteed a participation fee of €1.8m - almost as much as England’s winning-bonus from 2022 - with players taking a guaranteed cut of between 30 to 40 per cent.

The compensation package on offer to clubs who contribute players to the summer tournament will also rise to €6m - an increase of €1.5m from 2022.

The total prize money on offer at the 24-team men’s European Championships in 2024 was €331 million, with the winners Spain taking home a maximum of €28.25m.

Euro 2025 prize money (per team)

€1.8m (guaranteed)

Additional Bonuses

Group-stage win: €100,000

Group-stage draw: €50,000

Quarter-finals: €550,000

Semi-finals: €700,000

Runner-up: €850,000

Winner: €1.75m