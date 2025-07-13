What do England need to qualify? Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations explained
England’s chances of reaching the quarter-finals look much brighter after beating the Netherlands 4-0
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England were one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday was described as “must-win”.
The Lionesses could have become the first European champions to be eliminated from the group stage of the Women’s Euro but they instead thrashed the Netherlands to keep their title defence alive.
It puts the defending champions in a great position to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales, who have lost both matches to Netherlands and France so far.
Group D
England will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales on Sunday. If England draw, they can still go through as long as the Netherlands don’t beat France. England can also lose and go through if the Netherlands also lose to France, as long as England lose by less than four goals.
Wales are not out just yet - but they need to beat England by four goals and hope the Netherlands lose to France. Wales’ goal difference after losing 3-0 and 4-1 means progress is very unlikely, however.
Where it could have got complicated is if England beat Wales and the Netherlands defeat France, leaving those three teams on six points. It would then come down to a mini-league between England, France and Netherlands.
However, by winning 4-1 against Netherlands and only losing 2-1 to France, the Lionesses would have the advantage on goal difference. As long as they beat Wales, England are guaranteed to go through.
Results so far
Wales 0-3 Netherlands
France 2-1 England
England 4-0 Netherlands
France 4-1 Wales
Remaining fixtures
France v Netherlands
England v Wales
Who could the Lionesses face next?
Should England progress, they are in line to face either the winners or runners-up from Group C. Sweden defeated Germany 4-1 on Saturday night to progress as group winners, leaving Germany as the runners-up. If England are runners-up in Group D they will play Sweden. If England win Group D they will play Germany.
Results
Iceland 0-1 Finland
Switzerland 1-2 Norway
Norway 2-1 Finland
Switzerland 2-0 Iceland
Switzerland 1-1 Finland
Norway 4-3 Iceland.
Results
Belgium 0-1 Italy
Spain 5-0 Portugal
Spain 6-2 Belgium
Italy 1-1 Portugal
Spain 3-1 Italy
Belgium 2-1 Portugal
Results
Denmark 0-1 Sweden
Germany 2-0 Poland
Germany 2-1 Denmark
Sweden 3-0 Poland
Germany 1-4 Sweden
Denmark 2-3 Poland
