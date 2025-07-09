What do England need to qualify? Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations explained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.

Holders England were one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday was described as “must-win”.

The Lionesses could have become the first European champions to be eliminated from the group stage of the Women’s Euro but they instead thrashed the Netherlands to keep their title defence alive.

It puts the defending champions in a great position to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales, who face France this evening.

Group D

England are almost certain to reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales, but the picture will be a bit clearer after Wales play France tonight. If Wales draw, they could still qualify for the quarter-finals by beating England and if France beat the Netherlands.

But if Wales lose, they will be out after two games and it would give England a good sense of what is required. If they beat Wales and France avoid defeat to the Netherlands (France win or draw), England would be through.

Where it could get complicated is England beat Wales and the Netherlands defeat France, leaving those three teams on six points and breaking the head-to-head record tiebreak.

However, as England have already thrashed Netherlands and only lost 2-1 to France, the Lionesses would be in a great position to qualify because of goal difference. The Netherlands would need a huge win and a big swing.

Results so far

Wales 0-3 Netherlands

France 2-1 England

England 4-0 Netherlands

Remaining fixtures

France v Wales

France v Netherlands

England v Wales

Group A

Norway became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals after Switzerland beat Iceland 2-0 in Bern. Switzerland’s late second could be crucial ahead of their final-day shoot-out with Finland, as it means the hosts can progress with a win or a draw. Finland need to beat Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals. Norway are through as group winners after beating both of Switzerland and Finland.

Results so far

Iceland 0-1 Finland

Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Norway 2-1 Finland

Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

Remaining fixtures

Switzerland v Finland

Norway v Iceland

Group B

After Spain’s 6-2 win over Belgium, the world champions were sent through and the Belgians were eliminated by the 1-1 draw between Italy and Portugal, whose dramatic equaliser kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Portugal must beat Belgium to have any hope of finishing above Italy, who can book their place in the knockouts by avoiding defeat against Spain. If Italy lose, Portugal can overtake them with a win, but only if there is also a six-goal swing in goal difference. A 3-0 win for Portugal and a 3-0 defeat for Italy would be enough, for example.

Results so far

Belgium 0-1 Italy

Spain 5-0 Portugal

Spain 6-2 Belgium

Italy 1-1 Portugal

Remaining fixtures

Spain v Italy

Belgium v Portugal

Group C

Sweden and Germany are both through and Denmark and Poland are out after two games. Sweden and Germany play each other on Saturday to determine who will go through as group winners, with Sweden requiring only a draw given their slight edge on goal difference. Germany have to win to top the group.

Results so far

Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Germany 2-0 Poland

Germany 2-1 Denmark

Sweden 3-0 Poland

Remaining fixtures

Germany v Sweden

Denmark v Poland