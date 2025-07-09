Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit
England are one of the sides at risk after losing their opening game to France
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.
Norway were the first nation through to the quarter-finals after Switzerland eliminated Iceland with a 2-0 victory in Group A, while they were followed by Spain after the world champions thrashed Belgium 6-2 to make it two wins out of two in Group B.
Germany and Sweden both joined them from Group C, eliminating Denmark and Poland in the process.
Group A
Norway became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals after Switzerland beat Iceland 2-0 in Bern. Switzerland’s late second could be crucial ahead of their final-day shoot-out with Finland, as it means the hosts can progress with a win or a draw. Finland need to beat Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals. Norway are through as group winners after beating both of Switzerland and Finland.
Results so far
Iceland 0-1 Finland
Switzerland 1-2 Norway
Norway 2-1 Finland
Switzerland 2-0 Iceland
Remaining fixtures
Switzerland v Finland
Norway v Iceland
Group B
After Spain’s 6-2 win over Belgium, the world champions were sent through and the Belgians were eliminated by the 1-1 draw between Italy and Portugal, whose dramatic equaliser kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.
Portugal must beat Belgium to have any hope of finishing above Italy, who can book their place in the knockouts by avoiding defeat against Spain. If Italy lose, Portugal can overtake them with a win, but only if there is also a six-goal swing in goal difference. A 3-0 win for Portugal and a 3-0 defeat for Italy would be enough, for example.
Results so far
Belgium 0-1 Italy
Spain 5-0 Portugal
Spain 6-2 Belgium
Italy 1-1 Portugal
Remaining fixtures
Spain v Italy
Belgium v Portugal
Group C
Sweden and Germany are both through and Denmark and Poland are out after two games. Sweden and Germany play each other on Saturday to determine who will go through as group winners, with Sweden requiring only a draw given their slight edge on goal difference. Germany have to win to top the group.
Results so far
Denmark 0-1 Sweden
Germany 2-0 Poland
Germany 2-1 Denmark
Sweden 3-0 Poland
Remaining fixtures
Germany v Sweden
Denmark v Poland
Group D
If England lose to the Netherlands and France take at least a point against Wales, England would be out. Wales would also be out if they lose and the Netherlands take at least a point.
England cannot be knocked out today with a draw, but they would likely need a favour from France on the final day.
If England draw against Netherlands and France win or draw against Wales, England could still progress to the quarter-finals if France beat the Netherlands on the final day. England would have to win, of course, and goal difference would then become a factor: England would need a 3-0 win to be sure. In this scenario, France and Netherlands could both advance with a draw on the final day while knocking out the holders - regardless on England’s result against Wales.
If England lose to the Netherlands but Wales beat France, England would not be out just yet. They would need to beat Wales on the final day and France would need to lose against the Netherlands. It would then come down to a mini-league between the three teams.
Results so far
Wales 0-3 Netherlands
France 2-1 England
Remaining fixtures
England v Netherlands
France v Wales
France v Netherlands
England v Wales
