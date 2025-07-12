Women’s Euro 2025 live: England and Wales set for ‘derby’ as possible quarter-final opponents revealed
England’s Lauren Hemp has vowed the Lionesses won’t be complacent as they look to reach the quarter-finals
England are building up to their Euro 2025 “derby” against Wales as the Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals with a victory over their neighbours in Switzerland.
The holders kept their tournament defence alive with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and will be through to the knockout stages with a win against Wales, who are all-but out after defeats to France and the Netherlands.
Tournament debutants Wales will be desperate to spoil England’s plans and ensure they do not come home empty handed, while England’s Lauren Hemp has vowed that the Lionesses won’t be complacent.
England’s possible quarter-finals opponents could be revealed tonight as Germany and Sweden clash in Group C. Both teams are already through but Sweden can claim top spot with a draw while Germany need to win.
Should England beat Wales and France avoid defeat to the Netherlands, the Lionesses will play the Group C winners in their quarter-final clash in Zurich. Follow the latest from Euro 2025 below
Lauren Hemp vows England won’t be complacent in Women’s Euro 2025 ‘rivalry’ against Wales
Lauren Hemp has vowed England won’t be complacent against Wales and said the Lionesses are treating the Euro 2025 clash as a “derby” as the holders look to advance to the quarter-finals.
“We definitely won't go into the game complacent,” Hemp said. “Wales have done well this tournament, they deserve to be here and we've got so much respect for them. They've got a lot of great players who I have experienced playing week in week out in the WSL, so they've got a good team.”
When is England v Wales? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
England face Wales at Euro 2025 as the British rivals clash with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.
Holders England could have been out if they lost to the Netherlands on Wednesday but produced an excellent performance to win 4-0 and spark their tournament into life.
The Lionesses are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals with a win of any kind while Wales need to win against England and hope other results go their way.
Wales, who have lost both of their games, need to win and for France to beat the Netherlands but the tournament debuts also require a huge goal swing to advance.
Here’s everything you need to know
Why England v Wales will reveal how far the Lionesses will go at Women’s Euro 2025
If there was any question about how England would prepare for Sunday’s “derby” against Wales, Sarina Wiegman actually revealed it the moment the build-up started. The coach had been asked whether goal difference had been a consideration in the minutes after the 4-0 win over the Netherlands.
“No,” Wiegman responded. “We discussed how to play at our best.”
As classically simple as that sounds, and as different as this game is to the Dutch, it does illustrate the mentality running through the squad now.
