Women’s Euro 2025 live: England and Wales set for ‘derby’ as possible quarter-final opponents revealed

'This team thrives under pressure' - Hemp on England

England are building up to their Euro 2025 “derby” against Wales as the Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals with a victory over their neighbours in Switzerland.

The holders kept their tournament defence alive with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and will be through to the knockout stages with a win against Wales, who are all-but out after defeats to France and the Netherlands.

Tournament debutants Wales will be desperate to spoil England’s plans and ensure they do not come home empty handed, while England’s Lauren Hemp has vowed that the Lionesses won’t be complacent.

England’s possible quarter-finals opponents could be revealed tonight as Germany and Sweden clash in Group C. Both teams are already through but Sweden can claim top spot with a draw while Germany need to win.

Should England beat Wales and France avoid defeat to the Netherlands, the Lionesses will play the Group C winners in their quarter-final clash in Zurich. Follow the latest from Euro 2025 below