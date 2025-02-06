Women’s Champions League draw start time and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Women’s Champions League knockout stage draw takes place ahead of the quarter-finals, and for the first time since under the new format there will be three English teams in the hat.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City all progressed through the group stages and join the holders Barcelona, as well as Lyon, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in the draw.

Barcelona may be the favourites to retain their crown but Chelsea’s statement transfer window - where Sonia Bompastor’s side signed Keira Walsh and Naomi Girma - ensures the Blues have never looked stronger in their pursuit of a first European title.

Arsenal were the last English team to win the European Cup in 2007 and the Gunners also progressed as group winners under Renee Slegers, while City are through to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2021.

Teams from the same country can play each other in the quarter-finals, so there is a chance of an all-English clash as the path to the Lisbon final is set. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s Champions League draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at 12pm UK time (GMT) on Friday 7 February. You can watch a live stream of the draw on the Uefa website or on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

How does the Women’s Champions League draw work?

The four group winners will be drawn against runners-up from a different group in the quarter-finals. The group winners will be seeded and will play at home in the second leg. The draw then repeats for the semi-final, where no teams are seeded. There is no country protection at any stage of the knockout draw.

Who is in the draw?

Group winners (seeded): Lyon (FRA), Chelsea (ENG), Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP)

Runners-up (unseeded): Wolfsburg (GER), Real Madrid (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester City (ENG)

Which teams can’t play each other in the quarter-finals?

Group A: Lyon + Wolfsburg

Group B: Chelsea + Real Madrid

Group C: Arsenal + Bayern Munich

Group D: Barcelona + Manchester City

Women’s Champions League knockout dates

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final: Saturday 24 May (Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.