Is Wolves vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Manchester City in the late Premier League kick off on Saturday hoping to begin the new season with a statement result at home.

Wolves have lost five key players including Matheus Cunha and Nelson Semedo during the summer transfer window and need time to bed in new signings Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias and David Moller Wolfe. Manager Vítor Pereira has a task on his hands to rebuild the team and keep them in the Premier League and faces one of the toughest tests straight away against Pep Guardiola’s City.

City themselves are hoping to challenge for the title again this year following a trophyless 2024/25 and Guardiola is busy forming his next great team.

Former captains Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker have been sold while Jack Grealish has been loaned out to Everton. Incomings include Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki who will hope to propel City back to the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture:

When is Wolves vs Man City?

Wolves vs Man City is the late Premier League match and is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 16 August at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on both channels beginning at 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers as well.

Team news

On top of moving on five of their key players Wolves are without Leon Chiwon, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva who all have injury problems.

Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias are both in line to make their Premier League debuts for the club and should support Jorgen Strand Larsen in the forward line.

For Man City, Mateo Kovacic is sideline with an achilles issue and Rodri is still searching for full fitness and could start the match from the bench.

There are also doubts over Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol and Claudio Echeverri who all missed last week’s pre-season match against Palermo due to fitness issues. Savinho may or may not be involved due to ongoing speculation about a possible transfer to Tottenham.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Hoever, J. Gomes, Andre, Wolfe; Lopez, Arias; Strand Larsen

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Gundogan, Reijnders; Foden, Haaland, Marmoush

Odds

Wolves win 13/2

Draw 4/1

Man City win 19/40

Prediction

Wolves need time to gel having replaced a bulk of their starting XI this summer and will struggle to keep up with the well drilled Man City team following their exploits in the Club World Cup. Despite playing away from home City should comfortably get the job done and lay an early marker for the Premier League campaign.

Wolves 0-3 Man City.