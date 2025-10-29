Is Wolves v Chelsea on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Carabao Cup online tonight
All you need to know as Chelsea visit Molineux in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup
Wolves take on Chelsea tonight in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in the Premier League.
Wolves fought their way back into the match with Burnley only to concede a late goal and stay rooted to bottom spot in the Premier League. The result sparked angry scenes in the stands and manager Vitor Pereira was seen confronting supporters after full-time.
Chelsea also succumbed to a late goal against a promoted side as Sunderland’s late winner saw them triumph 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will have to rest some of his key players at Molineux in a bid to manage their workload.
Here is everything you need to know.
Start time
Wolves v Chelsea kicks off at 7.45pm GMT at Molineux tonight, Wednesday 29 October.
TV channel
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Sports website and app, or via Sky Go.
Team news
Wolves have minimal injury issues and Pereira is likely to field a strong side as he looks for a confidence-boosting win and a cup run to take minds off their struggling league form.
Maresca has made clear he will have to rotate his side, with Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro among the Blues’ players who are currently nursing minor injuries. Chelsea remain without Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, but Liam Delap is available for selection after two months out.
Predicted line-ups
Wolves: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Hwang.
Chelsea: Jorgensen; Fofana, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Buonanotte, Lavia, Andrey Santos; Gittens, George, Estevao.
Prediction
Chelsea’s second-string side thrashed Ajax last week and should have enough to see off Wolves here, with Estevao and Lavia bringing high quality to the team. Wolves 1-2 Chelsea.
