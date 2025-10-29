Is Wolves v Chelsea on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Carabao Cup online tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves take on Chelsea tonight in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in the Premier League.

Wolves fought their way back into the match with Burnley only to concede a late goal and stay rooted to bottom spot in the Premier League. The result sparked angry scenes in the stands and manager Vitor Pereira was seen confronting supporters after full-time.

Chelsea also succumbed to a late goal against a promoted side as Sunderland’s late winner saw them triumph 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will have to rest some of his key players at Molineux in a bid to manage their workload.

Here is everything you need to know.

Start time

Wolves v Chelsea kicks off at 7.45pm GMT at Molineux tonight, Wednesday 29 October.

TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Sports website and app, or via Sky Go.

Team news

Wolves have minimal injury issues and Pereira is likely to field a strong side as he looks for a confidence-boosting win and a cup run to take minds off their struggling league form.

Maresca has made clear he will have to rotate his side, with Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro among the Blues’ players who are currently nursing minor injuries. Chelsea remain without Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, but Liam Delap is available for selection after two months out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Hwang.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Fofana, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Buonanotte, Lavia, Andrey Santos; Gittens, George, Estevao.

Prediction

Chelsea’s second-string side thrashed Ajax last week and should have enough to see off Wolves here, with Estevao and Lavia bringing high quality to the team. Wolves 1-2 Chelsea.