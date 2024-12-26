Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Manchester United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
MAN UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, Antony, Jonny Evans, Toby Collyer.
MAN UNITED (3-4-2-1): Andre Onana; Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Noussair Mazraoui; Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Rasmus Hojlund.
WOLVES SUBS: Hwang Hee-Chan, Craig Dawson, Rodrigo Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Carlos Forbs, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Sam Johnstone, Bastien Meupiyou, Pedro Lima.
WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno, Matt Doherty; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes, Andre, Nelson Semedo; Matheus Cunha, Goncalo Guedes; Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Meanwhile, Manchester United travel to the West Midlands on Boxing Day looking to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions. Ruben Amorim’s side were thrashed by Bournemouth on Sunday and have now already lost four matches under their new manager since his arrival from Sporting. The visitors are spending Christmas Day in the bottom half of the table for the first time in Premier League history, sitting 13th and already 17 points off the pace set by rivals Liverpool, having played a game more.
Hosts Wolves head into today’s Boxing Day clash against Manchester United, one game into a new era after Gary O’Neil was replaced by Vitor Pereira earlier this month. The former Al Shabab coach made the perfect start to life in the West Midlands as he watched his side beat Leicester 3-0 over the weekend, for just their third Premier League win of the season. The home side still sit in the relegation zone, but the win against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s outfit has taken them to within a couple of points of safety ahead of the game against Ruben Amorim’s side.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Wolves and Manchester United at Molineux Stadium.
