William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie
Arsenal pair William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton.
Defender Saliba was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, while forward Martinelli limped down the tunnel after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who confirmed Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available to face the Seagulls, is unsure how long the duo will remain sidelined.
Asked about Saliba, Arteta replied: “He’s out. We are assessing him but he won’t be involved in this match.”
Speaking of Martinelli, the Spaniard said: “It looks as well he’s going to be out.
“We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury but this game is going to be too early for him.”