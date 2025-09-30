William Saliba boost for Arsenal as he signs new long-term contract
The France international joined the Gunners from St Etienne in July 2019.
William Saliba has signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal.
The France international’s contract had been due to run until 2027 and the PA news agency understands he has now extended his stay up to 2030, with the Gunners moving to tie him to the club amid interest from Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old defender joined Arsenal from St Etienne in July 2019, initially spending time back on loan in France, but he has become a key player at the Emirates Stadium in recent seasons.
Manager Mikel Arteta said on arsenal.com: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.
“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.
“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”
Saliba made his 140th appearance for Arsenal in last weekend’s dramatic victory over Newcastle, coming off the bench for the second half.
The Frenchman, who has been included in the PFA Team of the Year for the last three seasons, believes he has more to offer in the future.
“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019 and now, in 2025, I’m still here to extend my contract,” he said.
“I’m so happy. I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be.
“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.
“I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”
Victory over Newcastle left the Gunners two points behind early Premier League leaders Liverpool, while they face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.