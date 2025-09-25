William Saliba to sign new long-term Arsenal contract after resisting Real Madrid interest
Saliba had entered the final two years of his deal but has agreed a new long-term contract and is set to sign in the coming days
William Saliba has agreed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his previous deal at the Gunners and The Independent reported that Real Madrid were interested in signing the France international.
But Saliba is set to sign a new five-year contract in the coming days, in what is a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Saliba and Gabriel’s defensive partnership has been key to Arsenal’s progress under Arteta with the Gunners now looking to make the next step by winning the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League.
The Independent reported last month that Arsenal were making considerable progress on new contracts Saliba and star forward Bukayo Saka, who has also entered the final two seasons of his current deal.
Saliba was signed by Arsenal in 2019 but he did not make his debut until 2022 on the opening day of the new Premier League season. He played in all 38 Premier League games as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City in 2024.
