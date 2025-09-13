Is West Ham vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League returns this weekend with West Ham hosting Tottenham after a period of upheaval for both clubs.

Graham Potter’s Hammers endured a dismal start to the season - including a 5-1 thrashing by Chelsea - but will be hoping to have picked up where they left off, after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last game before the international break.

Spurs meanwhile started more promisingly but then lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth and will be under pressure to bounce back, particularly at the home of their bitter rivals.

This game will likely have some extra spice to it as Mohammed Kudus returns to London Stadium after his summer transfer, with the manner of his exit and statement that he “only wanted Spurs” unlikely to have made him many friends among the West Ham faithful.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is West Ham vs Tottenham?

West Ham host Tottenham at London Stadium on Saturday 13 September, with kickoff at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as on Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

West Ham have reinforcements in goal after Lukasz Fabianski re-signed with the club, although Mads Hermansen is likely to retain his place in goal despite a tricky start to the season, and Brighton loanee Igor Julio could be in line for an appearance.

Niclas Fullkrug however is likely to miss out after picking up a calf strain on international duty, joining Luis Guilherme on the sidelines.

Tottenham could grant minutes to new signings Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani with Dominic Solanke a doubt with an ankle issue, while Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin remain out of action.

Potential line-ups

West Ham XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison.

Odds

West Ham win 12/5

Draw 5/2

Tottenham win 21/20

