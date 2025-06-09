‘No formal decision’ on Michail Antonio future as West Ham announce retained list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham are yet to make a formal decision on the future of Michail Antonio despite the forward being listed as a “free transfer” on the club’s retained list.

Antonio’s current contract is due to expire on June 30 and the Jamaica international is still sidelined after being involved in a car crash in December, which left him with a broken femur.

It was announced on Monday that Antonio will appear in the Premier League’s retained list as a “free transfer”, but West Ham’s current priority is to help him on the road to recovery.

“Given Michail Antonio’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate,” a West Ham club statement read.

“However, as his current contract is also due to expire on 30 June, for the purposes of the Premier League Retained List procedure at the end of the 2024-25 season, Michail will be listed as a free transfer.

“As a long-serving, highly-respected player, and a much-loved member of the West Ham family, the club’s absolute priority at this time is to support Michail personally in his journey to resume playing at the highest level.”

It had already been announced that Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell and Danny Ings would depart at the end of their contracts this month.

Ex-West Ham captain Kurt Zouma, currently on-loan to Al-Orobah of the Saudi Pro League, will also leave the club on June 30.