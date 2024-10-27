Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



West Ham and Manchester United are in need of a positive result as two under-pressure managers meet at the London Stadium.

Julen Lopetegui’s side endured a disastrous outing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, conceding four goals and seeing Mohammed Kudus dismissed after a moment of madness from the influential forward.

Erik ten Hag is equally under scrutiny after another lacklustre night in the Europa League, though his side did secure a win at Brentford in their last Premier League fixture.

They start the day three points clear of their opponents in the bottom half of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Manchester United?

West Ham vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The fixture has not been selected for live television coverage in the United Kingdom, with Chelsea’s encounter with Newcastle shown on Sky Sports instead. This game was originally due to be held on Saturday, but was shifted due to Manchester United’s participation in the Europa League.

Television highlights will be shown on BBC One on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evening, with coverage from 10.30pm GMT.

Team news

Mohammed Kudus will serve the first match of a suspension that will last at least three games after his dismissal last weekend, while Niclas Fullkrug is still struggling with a calf problem.

Manchester United suffered another injury blow in fixture against Fenerbahce when Antony was carried off on a stretcher. He joins Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and others on the list of absentees, but Jonny Evans may be able to feature.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Summerville.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martinez; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Odds

West Ham win 19/10

Draw 14/5

Manchester United win 7/5

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Manchester United

