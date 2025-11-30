Is West Ham v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot will be desperate for Liverpool to end their losing run as the struggling Premier League champions head to West Ham.

The Reds are on a historically dismal run of form, with the 4-1 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven their ninth defeat in 12 games.

The last time things were that bad was more than 70 years ago but Slot has insisted Liverpool will “fight on” and the Dutchman still retains the faith of the club’s hierarchy after leading the Reds to the Premier League title last season.

West Ham may have started the weekend in 17th, but Nuno Espirito Santo has picked up seven points from nine games, with the Hammers showing signs of life under the Portuguese.

Already in the bottom half of the table, having lost six of their last seven in the Premier League, the pressure will really be on Slot if Liverpool fall to another defeat at the London Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 2:05pm GMT on Sunday 30 November at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event - following the earlier Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic.

What is the team news?

Crysencio Summerville and Dinos Mavropanos remain doubts for West Ham but Lucas Paqueta returns from suspension after sitting out the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Liverpool could welcome back Alisson in goal after he missed the PSV defeat due to illness while Hugo Ekitike could be fine despite his back injury in midweek. Florian Wirtz could have returned to training ahead of the trip to the London stadium after missing the last two matches due to a muscle injury.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf; Fernandes, Potts, Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson, Guilherme

Liverpool: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo