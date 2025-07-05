Is Wales v Netherlands on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2025
Wales make their major tournament debuts as they take on Netherlands at Euro 2025.
The Welsh are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros and have been drawn in a heavyweight group alongside the Dutch, France and England.
But Wales are determined to embrace the occasion and inspire a generation back home when they play the Netherlands in Lucerne.
“This is what we've been wanting,” head coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “To showcase Wales as a country, this team and their talent.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euros opener.
When is Wales v Netherlands?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 5 July
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and S4C, with coverage starting from 4:15pm.
What is the team news?
Former Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been named in the squad and is fully fit, but has not played in over a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury so her possible role is unknown. Wales have no other injury concerns but defender Mayzee Davies was ruled out before the tournament.
Forward Lineth Beerensteyn is a doubt for the Netherlands but Vivianne Miedema is fit to feature and is a goal away from reaching a century for the Netherlands.
Possible line-ups
Wales XI: Clark; Evans, Ladd, Green; Roberts, Woodham, James, Rowe; Holland, Fishlock; Cain
Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts; Pelova, Groenen; Van de Donk, Roord, Kaptein; Miedema
