Wales host Iceland in Cardiff in the final match of their Nations League group campaign on Monday night, knowing that they need just one point to reach the next stage of the competition.

Craig Bellamy’s side battled to a 0-0 draw against Turkey last week and that result keeps them second in the group, two points ahead of tonight’s opponents and two behind Turkey.

It’s still possible for Wales to get automatic promotion, but with Turkey unlikely to lose to a Montenegro side with five losses from five, perhaps their best hope is second and a place in the competition’s play-offs in March.

These two sides played out a closely fought 2-2 draw last month, though Iceland will be hunting a win to leapfrog the hosts in Cardiff.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wales vs Iceland?

The match takes place on Tuesday 19 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. The match can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, so all that remains to be seen is whether he opts for a tactical change of personnel against Iceland.

The back four will likely remain the same, with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies trusted at centre-back alongside Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. In midfield, Jordan James and Josh Sheehan could anchor again in the absence of Ethan Ampadu.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson’s recent performances have likely cemented their places in the side, though Dan James could replace Sorba Thomas on the left wing.

Mark Harris started at centre-forward in the draw last week, though Lewis Koumas and David Brooks will both hope they did enough to play themselves into contention for a starting place.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, James; Johnson, Wilson, James, Harris.

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Ingason, Gunnarsson, Tomasson; Gudmundsson, Þórðarson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.

Prediction

Both teams recorded impressive results last time out, though a revived Wales side should have too much for the visitors despite their draw last month. Wales 2-1 Iceland.

