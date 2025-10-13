Is Wales vs Belgium on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will need to lick their Wembley wounds as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium.

Craig Bellamy’s side were condemned to an emphatic 3-0 defeat to England on Thursday night’s friendly, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all scoring inside 20 minutes to take quickly take the game out of sight.

A disappointing outing that may have been, Wales cannot let it impact competitive games as qualifying for next summer’s tournament finals reaches its climax.

They take on a Belgium side who sit just a point above them in the Group J standings, and with a game in hand on group leaders North Macedonia, tonight’s clash could prove pivotal in deciding who goes to the World Cup and who misses out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Belgium?

Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Belgium kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 13 October at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

While disappointing against England, Bellamy will likely keep faith in the same team he fielded at Wembley, which was mostly at full strength. The likes of Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu and Brennan Johnson should retain their starting places.

Belgium, meanwhile, look set to free Kevin De Bruyne of his defensive responsibilities, utilising Amadou Onana to cover for the Napoli playmaker. After struggling up top against North Macedonia, forward rotation could see Lois Openda start.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies; Ampadu, Cullen; Brooks, Wilson, Johnson; Moore.

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda.