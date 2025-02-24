Virgil van Dijk focused despite fans chanting ‘we’re going to win the league’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recognises the huge significance of Sunday’s win at Manchester City — but is not joining fans chanting about a title win yet.

The Premier League leaders took a huge stride towards claiming the crown as they capitalised on Arsenal’s defeat by West Ham on Saturday with a confident 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The triumph, sealed with goals from the irrepressible Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, lifted the Reds 11 points clear at the top of the table with 11 games to play.

After nervy performances against Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa, it was a strong statement win against the champions from the past four years.

The Gunners do still have a game in hand but Reds supporters chanting “we’re going to win the league” underlined their confidence after what felt like a decisive weekend.

Van Dijk said: “It was a big win but I think a couple of days ago there was noise about other things, and it could go the other way.

“Obviously, the result on Saturday and the result of this gives them (the fans) the belief.

“But it’s down to us to just keep focusing on the game ahead of us. That’s what we do and that’s what I’ve told the boys as well.

“It’s all about recovery now and being ready for Newcastle, which is a big test as well.”

City started well but Liverpool seized control in the 14th minute as Salah struck from a Szoboszlai pass after a well-worked corner routine.

The pair reversed roles as Salah teed up the Hungarian for the second after 37 minutes.

As much as Salah deserved the headlines for the 30th goal and 21st assist of his phenomenal season, Liverpool’s first league win at City since 2015 was as much about their defensive resilience.

Centre-back Van Dijk said: “Ten years it took to win here in the league, so it was about time.

“It was a good performance, a complete performance. Good in attack at times, very good in defence as a team, so a well-deserved three points.

“We had to defend with everything that we’ve got at times because obviously they have the quality to hurt you, like we all know. We did that very well, so on to the next game.”

Liverpool host Champions League-chasing Newcastle, who they will also face in the Carabao Cup final next month, on Wednesday while Arsenal face a tough test at third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Van Dijk said: “I don’t look at others, as I’ve mentioned many times before. We shouldn’t. It’s all about what you do yourself.

“We don’t take our wins for granted. We go home, recover and (begin) the preparation for Newcastle. That’s the only thing we have to do, nothing else matters.”