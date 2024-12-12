Is Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Ruben Amorim as they return to Europa League action against Viktoria Plzen.

The list of problems Amorim has inherited on the pitch were clear in the losses at Arsenal and at home to Nottingham Forest - while there has been further drama off the pitch with the departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

United’s position in the Europa League standings has been improved by back-to-back wins over PAOK and Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford and they sit 12th in the table with the chance to climb further.

That’s one place above Viktoria Plzen, who have an identical record to United with two wins and three draws from their first five games as they prepare to host Amorim’s side.

United have won away from home just once this season - at bottom-club Southampton in the Premier League. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT (UK time) on Thursday 12 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 5:30pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

What is the Manchester United team news?

Apart from Luke Shaw, United had full availability for training on Wednesday as Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof returned to the group. Amorim could decide to rest players such as Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby against City. Marcus Rashford, who has started on the bench for their last two games, may start.

Possible line-up

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Eriksen, Casemiro, Malacia; Rashford, Mount; Zirkzee