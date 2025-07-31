Viktor Gyokeres set to make Arsenal debut after being named in squad to face Spurs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viktor Gyokeres could make his Arsenal debut from the bench after missing out on the starting XI to face fierce rivals Tottenham in their hotly-anticipated pre-season clash.

The 27-year-old Sweden striker completed his £55m transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday and was presented to fans ahead of the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore the day after.

Gyokeres only had limited training time with his new club prior to the game in Hong Kong, with Mikel Arteta confirming he would be assessed by medical staff to determine whether he could feature.

And with the announcement of team news comes confirmation that while not ready to start, he has been able to earn his place on the subsititutes bench.

The forward was one of two new arrivals in line to make their debut, with centre-back Cristhian Mosquera joining him among the substitutes after making a £15m move from Valencia. The pair have followed Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres’ arrival has been met with overwhelming joy by the Arsenal supporters after firing Sporting to back-to-back Portuguese titles, scoring 68 goals in 66 league appearances.

The former Brighton and Coventry player netted 97 times in 102 outings in all competitions during his two seasons in Lisbon, including registering a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City last term.