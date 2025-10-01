Is Union SG vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Newcastle travel to Union SG looking to get off the mark in this Champions League campaign - and bounce back from a heartbreaking domestic loss at the weekend.
The Magpies led 1-0 against title-chasing Arsenal until the 84th minute at St James’ Park, with Gabriel’s winner at the 90+6 minute mark condemning them to another last-gasp defeat after Liverpool deployed similar tactics last month.
But a game against reigning Belgian champions Union SG represents a chance for a morale-boosting win, after Eddie Howe’s men acquitted themselves well in their first Champions League fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.
Their hosts meanwhile are on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to pull off another upset after beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their European opener.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Union SG vs Newcastle?
Union SG vs Newcastle takes place on Wednesday 1 October at Lotto Park, with kickoff at 5.45pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Team news
Union SG will miss Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable through suspension. Kevin Rodriguez is carrying a minor knock but is expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.
Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.
Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.
Predicted line-ups
Union SG XI: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodríguez
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
