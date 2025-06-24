The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Tunis vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup fixture
Chelsea take on Tunis in their final group game of the Club World Cup and know they must win in order to prolong their stay in the competition.
The Blues got off to a winning start when they defeated LAFC 2-0 in their opening fixture but a six-minute implosion against Flamengo saw them concede twice and get Nicolas Jackson sent off on their way to a 3-1 defeat last time out.
That loss leaves them second in the table, level on points with tonight’s opponents Tunis. A win or a draw will be enough to send Enzo Maresca’s men through but an unthinkable defeat would put them on the plane home.
For their part, Tunis edged past LAFC 1-0 in their last game having fell to a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo earlier in the competition. On paper the Tunisian champions should pose no threat to Chelsea but this competition has already thrown up some surprises and they need to be wary.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When and where is Tunis vs Chelsea?
Tunis take on Chelsea at 9pm ET on Tuesday 24 June which is 2am BST on Wednesday 25.
The match will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL-side Philadelphia Eagles.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Club World Cup schedule
GROUP STAGE
Tuesday 24 June
Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)
Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)
Wednesday 25 June
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Thursday 26 June
Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)
Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
ROUND OF 16
Saturday 28 June
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)
Sunday 29 June
Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)
Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)
Monday 30 June
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)
Tuesday 1 July
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
