Trent Alexander-Arnold says lifting trophy was best part of Liverpool of career

An emotional Trent Alexander-Arnold said lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield was the best day of his life and he “never felt so loved” after the fans’ change of heart towards him.

The defender was brought on for the start of the second half of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and, unlike his last home appearance when he was booed after announcing his was leaving at the end of his contract, he was warmly welcomed.

By the time the Premier League trophy was presented after the full-time whistle fans had decided that was the time to cheer the academy graduate, who is ending a 20-year association with the club ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold waved to the crowd and kissed the badge on his shirt, before being afforded a lot of time with the Premier League trophy on the lap of honour with the Kop roaring their approval when he hoisted it in front of them.

“I didn’t know what to expect stepping out at Anfield after what had happened a few weeks ago,” he told Sky Sports.

“I wanted to play for the club one more time and he (Arne Slot) trusted me to play. To get the reception I got means more than anything.

“I’ve played hundreds of games for the club but I’ve never felt so loved and cared for than today.

“Hand on my heart I hope one day the fans will be able to recognise the hard work and everything I have done for the team.

“There wasn’t a day, minute, second that I didn’t think about the team. Twenty years is a very long time time but I’ve loved every single minute of it. The ups and the downs.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to be part of.

“I’ll remember this day. It’s very special for me. It goes down as the best day of my life.”