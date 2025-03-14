Jarell Quansah can fill void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold – Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has no doubts about Jarell Quansah’s ability to fill in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Carabao Cup final having seen how hard the 22-year-old has worked to recover from an early-season setback.

Alexander-Arnold is facing an extended spell on the sidelines – Slot said he would be back before the end of the season – with an ankle injury sustained in their Champions League exit to Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

It leaves Slot without a recognised right-back as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are still recovering from injuries of their own.

That means Quansah will most likely be asked to fill in, having lost his place as starting centre-back at half-time of the season opener at Ipswich.

That bold move by Slot, and the assessment the player had “lost too many duels”, could have had a negative impact on the youngster but he has bounced back strongly to the extent he has earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

And his boss has been encouraged by that, having accepted his comments may have contributed to the scrutiny on Quansah.

“If being substituted at half-time is a setback then almost every player has more than a few setbacks during his career,” he said.

“It was more that people were a bit like ‘Oooh’ about what I said after the game in that they were not used to a manager being so clear about what I saw and what I did.

“In the end that probably went to a situation where he got criticised more than was normal for a player who was taken off at half-time.

“Mentality-wise it might have been a big moment for him because now he has experienced that people were not only positive about him like last season.

“He also knows now he can fight his way back if people are all of a sudden not positive any more.

“He did really well the last few times he had to play for us, even in a position he is not completely used to at right full-back but he has the qualities to play in that position.

“He is strong, fast, very comfortable with the ball and it gives us an extra quality in terms of set-pieces because he was the one who was this far [measuring inches with his fingers] of us qualifying for the next round by heading the ball against the post [in the second leg against PSG].”

The blow of losing Alexander-Arnold, however, cannot be under-estimated.

“Trent is not available. He will not be there at the final,” said Slot.

“He is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Alexander-Arnold had already been left out of Tuchel’s squad announced on Friday morning.